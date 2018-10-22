Guys, the state of one actress' uterus is no longer a mystery. That's because on Monday, Oct. 22, some big news was dropped in the celebrity-sphere. Now, fans are probably dying to know: When is Amy Schumer due? Because the actress is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer.

As People reported, Schumer actually opted for someone else to spill her baby news. On Monday, her friend Jessica Yellin of News Not Noise made the big reveal via Instagram Stories. “I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it’s noise but it’s happy noise,” Yellin said in a video clip. “So I’m not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer, one of the most consistent and earliest supporters of News Not Noise. Now read all the way to the bottom, you’ll see there’s some news down there. Congratulations, Amy.” If you look all the way at the bottom of this list of recommendations, you'll see it: "I'm pregnant — Amy Schumer." LOL! Leave it to Amy Schumer to find the most low-key, yet hilarious, way of announcing she's having a baby.

For the record, the comedian also teased the news on her own Instagram — by crudely pasting her head and Fischer's head on the bodies of a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. "About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page," Schumer captioned the hilarious photo. "Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what’s really going on. She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!"

Although there aren't any details surrounding Schumer's confirmed pregnancy — other than there is, in fact, a growing human in her womb — let's take a look back to see when she was decidedly not pregnant. Back in July, Schumer cleared up pregnancy rumors stemming from the unfortunate placement of her hands in an Instagram photo and a cryptic caption, according to the Daily Mail. Alongside a photo of herself wearing a red dress, Schumer wrote, "@leesaevansstyle and i are cookin somethin Up."

After the comments starting flooding in congratulating the star on her pregnancy, Schumer followed up this post with a clarifying video, according to E! Online. "I am not pregnant, I am not pregnant. I'm sorry, my hands, my friends said my hands were near, it looked like I was pointing to a bump or something, but I am not," she in an Instagram video. "Leesa and I have created a clothing line and for all sizes and shapes and, um, at a chill price point. Um, that's what I was trying to allude to but thank you for thinking of my womb."

So on July 12, Amy Schumer was clearly not pregnant. (At least as far as she knew.) A good portion women/couples wait until about three months into a pregnancy — or around 12 weeks or so — to announce their big news, according to BabyCenter. This is because the risk for miscarriage significantly decreases around this time. If Schumer and Fischer decided to go this route, then they would have conceived sometime around the beginning of August. Which means she could possibly have a May due date. Of course, she could be a little further or earlier along — so it's probably safer to say that Schumer is due sometime in Spring 2019.

More to come ...