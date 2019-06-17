Although it might seem like Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born yesterday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son is already 1-month-old. And considering the royals tend to christen their kids two to three months post-birth, some fans are curious about when Archie's christening will take place. If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex follow this trend, Archie's special day could happen as soon as July.

For some context, Prince George's christening happened three months after his birthday in July, while Princess Charlotte's occurred two months after her birthday in May. As for Prince Louis? He was christened three months after his birthday in April.

It's possible Prince Harry and Markle will follow this timeline, a theory royal correspondent for The Sunday Times, Roya Nikkhah, bolstered in a new report published over the weekend. Nikkhah believes the christening will take place "in Windsor next month," noting that "the Sussexes have chosen St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle for the christening," according to Harper's Bazaar.

Kensington Palace has yet to confirm Nikkhah's report, but if it's true, Archie will be christened in July at the same place where his parents got hitched back in May 2018 and where Prince Harry was christened back in 1984. Talk about a full circle moment, right?

Nikkhah also touched on the potential attendees, writing on Twitter: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are due to attend baby Archie’s christening, together with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland who is also expected to travel from California to stay with the Sussexes for her grandson’s baptism."

Both Markle and Prince Harry attended Prince Louis' christening, so it makes sense that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend Archie's. And I don't think Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, would miss her grandson's christening for the entire world.

As some of you might have noticed, however, the Queen's name was absent from Nikkhah's tweet. Does that mean she won't attend? The answer is probably not. It's not yet clear exactly where the Queen will be, but a source supposedly confirmed that she'll be "absent on other duties," according to Cosmopolitan.

It's possible the Queen is often booked in July, as she missed Prince Louis' christening last year.

I think it's safe to say the Queen will miss Archie on his special day — she's quite the doting grandmother and great-grandma, after all. In fact, the Queen couldn't have looked more smitten when Archie was officially introduced to the world back in May.

The Queen's attendance aside, I have a feeling news of Archie's impending christening will generate a lot of buzz. First and foremost, there's the topic of who will be chosen as his godparents. Nikkhah said the couple have selected a "host of transatlantic friends as godparents," but their identities remain to be seen. Will Markle choose a pal from the states or will she opt for someone from her new home across the pond? So many possibilities, so little time.

There's a good chance, however, that fans won't have to wait too long before they have answers — July is just around the corner, and if the past is any indication, Archie's christening will happen sooner than later.