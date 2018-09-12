While many members of Bachelor Nation were hoping that Bekah Martinez — a fan favorite from Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season — would reappear on their screens as a cast member on Bachelor in Paradise, she ultimately opted out of doing the show after beginning a relationship with her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard. But it turns out that there was more to the story: on Wednesday, Martinez revealed in an interview with PureWow that she and Leonard are actually expecting their first child together. When is Bekah Martinez due? The reality TV personality told the outlet that she is currently around 20 weeks along, and is set to welcome her baby in Jan. 2019.

The pregnancy is definitely happy news for the couple: Martinez told PureWow that being pregnant is "legitimately a dream come true," and said that that though she's wavered on the idea of marriage over the years, she's "always felt sure that [she wanted] to be a mom." Yet it still came as quite the shock, particularly given that she and Leonard had only been together for about three months when they learned they had a child on the way. The 23-year-old said,

I was in disbelief and thought, 'Is this really happening?' I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive.

Now that the news has fully settled in though, Martinez and Leonard couldn't be happier about the fact that they're expecting, and in fact, Martinez told PureWow that her pregnancy is actually going by really fast — she's already completed her first trimester. But part of that feeling might be a result of her having a relatively easy time so far: Martinez explained that aside from "some headaches and a little bit of nausea," she's actually been "feeling super energized," and explained that she's "been able to do a lot of activities that [she] normally [does], like hiking, backpacking and a little bit of climbing."

Bekah Martinez on YouTube

It sounds like climbing might eventually become a group activity for the soon-to-be family-of-three: in July, Martinez opened up about Leonard in a separate interview with PureWow, and explained that the two actually met because he works at a rock climbing gym she likes to go to, and said that, early on in their relationship, they bonded by going on a climbing trip together in Utah. But soon, rock climbing will also be the family business: at the end of the year (aka right before their baby arrives), Martinez said that Leonard is set to "[open] his own climbing gym in in Long Beach, California."

After going public with their romance earlier this summer, Leonard shared a post on Instagram and joked that Martinez had "finally lifted the restrictions on [his Instagram]," and wrote, "The training wheels are off and this lil boy gets to run wild and share my love and affection publicly. This is my lady and I’m proud of it." Fans of the couple were left a bit confused though after his most recent posts suggested the two may have tied the knot: in the first pic, the two looked to be posing under a wedding altar on the beach, and in a funny follow-up photo, Leonard quipped, "After 48 hours of marriage, I am foregoing a life with Rebekah for an annulment. [She’s] not happy about it."

He soon cleared up the confusion in an Instagram Story however: in a video clip, he simply said, "Yeah, we're having a kid. No, we're not married."

But according to Martinez, for now, that's definitely for the best. She told PureWow that it would be "a horrible idea for [them] to consider [getting married] with all of the hormones and the stress [they're] experiencing," and added, "The last thing we need is to consider another commitment on top of what we’re already going through … Regardless, we’re bound together by sharing this little life."

The news that Martinez was pregnant may have come to a surprise to both her and to Bachelor fans, but from the sounds of it, they're beyond happy for her. And the good news for anyone hoping to hear more about her pregnancy? Martinez revealed on YouTube that she'll "be sharing so much about [her] pregnancy journey" on social media now that the secret's out, so there should be plenty more updates still to come.