Congratulations are in order for Carrie Underwood! On Wednesday, Aug. 8, the country music star announced she's expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher. The couple already has a 3-year-old son, Isaiah Michael. But when exactly is Carrie Underwood due with her bundle of joy this time around?

The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the big news with her followers, as People reported — and fans couldn't be more excited for her. “You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well … yay!” she said to the camera, as she then revealed balloons that spelled out “BABY” above her head. “Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond.” Underwood continued: "This has just been a dream come true with album and with baby news and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and just so glad you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us. Love you guys! We will see you on the road in 2019."

As Us Weekly reportedly, it seems as if Isaiah will have to get used to sharing his mommy and daddy — because apparently, he prefers the attention is on him. “If a dog climbs up on my lap, I feel like he gets a little jealous!” she told Entertainment Tonight back in April 2017. Of course, this isn't anything that's exclusive to Underwood's little guy; welcoming a new baby into the family takes some adjustment time for everyone.

More to come ...