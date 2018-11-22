In August, country superstar Carrie Underwood revealed that she and husband, Mike Fisher, were expecting their second child together, and though she's been quite the busy working mama as of late, the couple have otherwise kept most of the details on the down-low. It was only recently, for example, that she shared that she is actually carrying another boy, and she still hasn't mentioned when she's actually due. But it sounds like someone close to the singer may have just done that for her. Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye recently told Us Weekly that Carrie Underwood's due date is actually in January, and, well, she would probably know: Dye is joining Underwood as the opening act when she hits the road in May.

It's not exactly clear if Underwood gave Dye her blessing to update the world on her due date, or if this was simply a case of Dye being too excited not to share, but either way, it sounds like Underwood and Fisher's second child will be coming into the world quite soon. The couple can at least rest assured though that, when their son does arrive, they'll have plenty of help — Dye told Us Weekly that she'd "already offered to babysit" the little one on their behalf.

More to come...