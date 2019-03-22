Congratulations are in order for one HGTV star. Christina on the Coast star Christina Anstead announced on Instagram on Friday that she and her husband, Ant Anstead, are expecting their first child together. The sweet announcement also included some news about when Christina Anstead is due to give birth, and how her two kids reacted to the exciting news.

In a post on Instagram, Christina, 35, revealed that she and Ant were "so excited to announce #babyanstead." As for when she's due? Their bundle of joy will be born in September, as she shared in her announcement. Christina's two children, from her previous marriage to Tarek El Moussa, as well as Ant's two kids from a past relationship, are "so excited to meet their new sibling," she said in the social media post. The picture showed Christina holding an ultrasound photo while hugging her hubby.

"@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling," Christina captioned her post, adding the hashtags "#5" and "#Gonnaneedabiggercar!"

Christina's children Brayden James and Taylor Reese are 3 and 8 years old, respectively, according to CNN. As noted by Country Living, her husband, who stars on the show Wheelers Dealers, also has two children; his 15-year-old daughter Amelie and 12-year-old son Archie. According to People, Christina and Ant got married at their Newport Beach, California home — just before Christmas in 2018. The wedding came as a surprise to the 70 guests invited, according to the magazine, as Christina and Ant told guests they were coming over to watch the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. Instead, they got to witness the couple exchange vows.

Christina was previously married to El Moussa, whom she split from in 2016, announcing the news in a joint statement issued to People. According to the publication, the couple had been married for seven years and said in their statement they "had challenges" in their marriage.

HGTV also addressed the split in a statement of their own, which was issued to CNN. In it, the network said it continued to "admire and appreciate Tarek and Christina's great work on 'Flip or Flop.,'" also stating that they'd continue to work on the show together.

Despite their initial plan to continue working together, Christina has since landed her own show on HGTV, which she announced on Instagram in February, according to People. Unlike Flip or Flop, Christina will be the solo star of this show, according to the publication, and it'll be more focused on design rather than renovation. Christina announced on Instagram that the show will land on HGTV on May 23 at 9 p.m. EST.

"I'm excited to do my own thing," she told the magazine at the time.

Christina certainly has a lot to be excited about in the coming months. In addition to her new show, lots of congratulations are in order for her and her family as they prepare for their bundle of joy's arrival.