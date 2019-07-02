The show that made her famous, Orange Is The New Black, might be coming to an end, but some of its biggest breakout stars are looking forward to their next chapter. On Tuesday, the beloved star behind Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson on the hit Netflix series just announced she'll be a mom in just a few short months. But when exactly is Danielle Brooks due? Thankfully, the actress revealed that exciting detail within her pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

"So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant!" Brooks shared on an Instagram post of herself holding a positive ClearBlue pregnancy test. According to her hashtags, she is a partner with the company.

"Whoa whoa!!! Congratulations!!!" Orange Is The New Black co-star Uzo Aduba added.

"Omg girl I got chills!! So happy for you baby girl. Congratulations," another former OITNB cast mate Jackie Cruz added.

Brooks then posted another update on her IG Story, not only sharing another confirmation of the news, but exactly how far she is along. “When one chapter ends, another begins. Super excited to share with you my new beginning. I’M PREGNANT. Counting my blessings," she wrote alongside a photo of herself, showing off her stomach. She then added: “5 months in!” confirming that she is actually just over halfway through her pregnancy, meaning she's likely due sometime in November 2019.

Her reveal timing makes sense, as most women typically wait at least three months before announcing their pregnancies, particularly those who are public figures. However, many women follow this guideline, given that the rate of miscarriage significantly reduces by the second trimester.

More to come...