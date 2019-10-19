People are going to see a new side of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle next week. The couple is the star of a new TV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which follows them throughout their 10 day tour of Africa earlier this month. But when is Harry & Meghan: An African Journey on TV? Luckily, people won't have to wait too long to get to know them on a whole new level.

As previously stated, Markle and Prince Harry are the subjects of a new TV program that follows them throughout their tour of Africa which took place in early October. The documentary promises to show footage from the couple on the tour while addressing their lives as new parents in the public eye, according to ITV.

But fans won't have to wait too long to see that footage. Harry & Meghan: An African Journey airs on ITV in the United Kingdom this Sunday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. Viewers in the United States will have to wait until the program airs this upcoming Wednesday, Oct. 23, on ABC at 10 p.m. in a TV special hosted by Robin Roberts, according to Good Morning America.

Based on all of the previews from the documentary shared by ITV so far, it definitely seems like the wait will be well worth it. In these previews, Markle and Prince Harry show a vulnerable side to them, opening up about a number of subjects that are of interest to their fans.

ITV News at 10 reporter, Tom Bradby, was with the couple throughout their entire trip, interviewing them and asking them the questions that people want to know the answers to.

Bradby was able to ask Markle how she has been doing since giving birth to their son Archie Harrison, in May. In a clip (that has since gone viral) taken from the documentary, Markle expresses gratitude for Bradby's desire to know how she is feeling after experiencing "negative attention" during her pregnancy, according to People. "Any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, so that was made really challenging," she said in the clip. "And then when you have a newborn, you know. And being a woman, it's a lot."

"So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom, or trying to be a newlywed. It's um...yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I'm OK, but it's a very real thing I'm going through behind the scenes," she added.

Watching her say this in the clip is heartbreaking, especially since you can see the emotion all over her face.

But this documentary isn't just focused on Markle and how she's adjusting to postpartum life. It also documents Prince Harry and his efforts to follow in his mom's humanitarian footsteps while balancing public duties and being a new father, according to ITV. "He's loved Africa and devoted much of his life to the people and problems ever since he was a teenager," Bradby says in a clip from the documentary. "But this royal tour and the film we made of it was a chance for Harry and Meghan to give people a more concrete idea of the difference they want to make."

People see so much of the royal family on TV, but rarely get to hear them talk about their experiences with loss, the pressures they are facing in their everyday lives, and their plans to make a difference. But those same people will finally get to hear about this from the perspective of Markle and Prince Harry when this documentary airs next week.

It definitely sounds like a program that fans of the royal family won't want to miss out on.