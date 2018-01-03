When Is Joanna Gaines Due? The 'Fixer Upper' Star Is Expecting Her Fifth Child

HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines might have broken fans hearts when they announced they'd decided to end their popular home renovation show, Fixer Upper, after five seasons, but in an Instagram post Tuesday night, they shared an exciting update: they're expecting their fifth child. When is Joanna Gaines due? The couple revealed the pregnancy in a sweet post announcing they'd soon be the "Gaines party of 7," according to E! News, and in the photo, Joanna's growing bump was already on display.

The beloved reality TV couple opted to share their happy news with a playful post — Chip showed off his "bump" in the photo, too — and, unsurprisingly, their followers were beyond excited by the update, offering up a steady stream of comments and well-wishes. But while many naturally speculated that the pregnancy was the reason behind the Gaines' decision to end their show, Chip's follow-up tweets seem to suggest that it was actually the other way around. Following the announcement, he tweeted that "one thing led to another" after he and Joanna attended a Johnnyswim concert in Waco that he described as "a little too romantic." So although the couple hasn't yet said when their little one is due, the fact that that concert took place in October means that Baby Gaines will likely arrive this summer.

While Chip and Joanna may not have specifically left their show because of the pregnancy, in September, the couple explained to People that their desire to focus on their family had ultimately pushed them to make the decision. Already parents to four kids between the ages of 7 and 12, Joanna told the magazine that they wanted "to give them the chance to have a normal childhood," and added, "family is the most important thing in the world."

In fact, it sounds like it might have even been the Gaines' children who actually inspired the couple to consider expanding their brood. In June, Joanna told People that she "would love another baby," and that "the kids are always asking" for a sibling. And just in case there was any doubt, Chip told Houston's ABC 13 News in November that he was totally down for the idea. He said,

We had four babies right before the show started, and then we’ve had zero babies since the show started. For me, I’m really excited to go back and ... try to make some more babies.

Though Chip and Joanna's baby news was definitely the highlight of the night, Tuesday's episode of Fixer Upper also revealed that when they do welcome their little one, they'll also have some special family members nearby. On Twitter Monday, Joanna explained that her younger sister was actually moving back to Waco with her husband and their five kids (plus another on the way) after nine years, so she and Chip renovated a special home just for them.

As special as the reno was for the couple — Joanna said it was her "all time favorite reveal" — the fact that it also means she'll have her sister nearby when the baby arrives (not to mention that her kids will have lots of cousins!) no doubt made it even better. And though Chip and Joanna's days of fixing up houses on TV might be behind them, it sounds like they are more than ready for what lies ahead. On Instagram Monday, Joanna welcomed 2018 with an uplifting message for the upcoming year, and wrote, "New year, new hope ... There is just something about fresh faith and unwavering trust that brings life to our souls."

It's honestly pretty disappointing to consider that Fixer Upper is no more, but Chip and Joanna's pregnancy announcement does feel super heartwarming — especially considering that the couple specifically left the show to devote more time to their family. And as much as it might have been beyond adorable to get to watch the pregnancy play out on TV, hopefully the couple's active social media presence means that there will still be plenty of baby-related updates to come.