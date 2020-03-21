Not only did she make a very exciting pregnancy announcement earlier this week, but reality star Joy-Anna Duggar also revealed her due date. The Counting On star, who is pregnant again after suffering a devastating miscarriage last year, will be welcoming her family's newest addition this summer.

On Wednesday, Joy-Anna shared on Instagram that she and her husband Austin Forsyth are expecting again. "It's been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!" she captioned a photo of herself standing with Austin and their son Gideon. Last summer, Joy-Anna suffered a miscarriage when she was five months pregnant and she is now expecting a rainbow baby.

In a vlog on their YouTube channel, Joy-Anna and Austin shared a lot of details about their little one on the way, including the baby's sex and due date. In the first 10 seconds of the video, Joy-Anna revealed that she's due with the couple's baby girl the second week of August.

Of course, a mid-August due date means that the newest baby Forsyth will be a Leo, the astrological sign for people born between July 23 and Aug. 22. Leos are exuberant, loyal, and self-confident, according to Cosmopolitan, and can often feel like they're the "Queen" of their home. Sounds like their daughter might be a handful.

The second week of August is still a while away, so Joy-Anna and Austin have plenty of time to prepare before their little queen arrives.