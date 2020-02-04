One of Teen Mom 2's most popular parents announced a coming addition to the family on Tuesday, sharing details of her pregnancy on Instagram along with a sweet family photo showing her ultrasound images. At nearly 16 weeks along, as her announcement stated, a little math shows that Kailyn Lowry's due date with her fourth child is actually not too far away.

"We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon," Lowry wrote in her Instagram post. "I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way." Now that she's through her first trimester, there's a pretty good chance that the higher energy levels and lack of nausea are here to stay. Fingers crossed for you, mama!

As the average pregnancy lasts around 40 weeks, and with Lowry 16 weeks into hers, that would put the Teen Mom 2 star's due date at sometime around August. Of course, due dates are just a projection and babies come when they're good and ready. But if all goes as planned, Lowry can likely look forward to a summer baby.

Lowry is already mom to three sons: 10-year-old Isaac Elliot Rivera, 6-year-old Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, and 2-year-old Lux Russell Lowry. The happy family frequently appears together on Teen Mom 2, but it isn't clear if her latest pregnancy will be featured on the show. Lowry has spoken openly about her desire to continue growing her family. For instance, speaking on her podcast Coffee Convos with co-host Lindsie Chrisley prior to the big announcement, she explained what that could look like.

"I was having a conversation with somebody else and I just think that I want more kids, but whether I carry them on my own or not is not important to me," she said. "I've done it three times and I just, I really could picture myself maybe fostering siblings at that to keep them and then keep them together. And then hopefully the foster would lead to the adoption."

Lowry has yet to announce the sex of the baby, but she has expressed a desire to have a baby girl in the past. Stay tuned for more details as Lowry's pregnancy with Baby #4 progresses. Congrats to the happy family!