Not too long after news broke that she and her husband Chris Pratt are expecting a baby together, some hints about Katherine Schwarzenegger's due date have surfaced. In fact, according to her father, the couple's first child could be here "sometime this summer."

Schwarzenegger and Pratt got married in June 2019 and have been open about their desire to grow their family ever since. Pratt — who shares 7-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris — told Entertainment Tonight back in January that he and his wife want “lots of kids," and it looks like they're on their way to making that happen.

While Schwarzenegger and Pratt haven't commented publicly on the due date or sex of the baby, a source previously told E! News that the baby is coming in autumn. But Schwarzenegger's father Arnold Schwarzenegger stated that it would be "sometime this summer" during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

"Can you believe that?" the grandpa-to-be told Fallon. "That is really exciting news that Katherine now [is] pregnant and hav[ing] a baby. I don’t know when exactly. Sometime this summer. Inevitably, I’m really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he, and hav[ing] some fun."

He also joked that the baby would be full of "a lot of power," considering their genetic makeup — and it's pretty difficult to argue that. "I think this is kind of a unique experience … just thinking about the gene pool. Think about this for a second. …You can do Kennedy, Schwarzenegger and Pratt," he went on to tell Fallon. "We can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban Missile Crisis, we can go and kill predators with our bare hands and we go and train dinosaurs."

The conflicting information about when exactly Schwarzenegger and Pratt are expecting their baby to arrive could be a bit confusing, but odds are that Grandpa Arnold would have a better idea of when his grandchild is set to make an appearance than an unnamed source. Still, sometime in the fall or summer is enough of a window to give fans of the couple time to get excited about their bundle of joy.