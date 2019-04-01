A new little one will be joining one of America’s most well-known and most famous families very soon, and it sounds like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are really busy getting ready for their bundle of joy's arrival. But when exactly is Kim Kardashian’s fourth baby due? And what has she shared about her family's newest arrival so far?

News that the Kardashian-West clan was expecting their fourth child via a gestational carrier, as they did with their third child, officially broke in January 2019, according to People. “I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk,” Kardashian told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, as Entertainment Tonight reported at the time.

Though West and Kardashian haven't shared too much about their fourth baby, details such as an anticipated due date and the baby's sex have been revealed. In fact, Kardashian recently told The New York Times that their baby-to-be's delivery date is actually next month, in May, and the baby will be a boy.

While a source had previously revealed the sex to E! News, Kardashian later confirmed that she was, in fact, expecting a baby boy with West, as Glamour reported. Kardashian hasn't shared any details about their surrogate this time around just yet, which certainly makes sense.

With about one month left to go, Kardashian told The New York Times that the family is hard at work preparing for the new baby and she's starting to feel the pressure a bit. “I’m frantically trying to get the room ready. It’s madness, but the best madness,” she said.

Kardashian also told The New York Times about a mood board that she and West keep in their living room that's a running record of their likes, influences and ideas. It’s possible that it's filled with nursery ideas right now, or they could be reusing items from the nurseries of their three children — North, Saint, and Chicago — as they did when Chicago was born, according to E! News. According to the news outlet, Kardashian shared on her app in February 2018 that she "ended up using the same crib, dresser and rug that I used for North and Saint" in Chicago's nursery.

As for preparing for baby number four, Kardashian recently told Jimmy Fallon that she was having a bit of a moment while mentally getting ready to be a mom of four kids.

“I was kind of stressing, that my house is so full. But I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents,” she told Fallon, to which he joking replied, “What about two, that’s all I have, am I stressed out?”

Kardashian went on to tell Fallon that she “…felt the huge change from one to two, felt like one to 20. That was harder than two to three, for me.” So hopefully adding baby number four won't be too chaotic for the Kardashian-West fam.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

May is just around the corner, so it won’t be long be until there's one more adorable addition to celebrate for the ever-expanding Kardashian family. Let the baby name theories begin, right?