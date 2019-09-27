Khloé Kardashian's little girl, True Thompson, is about to get a brand new bestie in a few short months. That's because Kardashian's best friend forever, Malika Haqq, announced on Friday, Sept. 27, that she is expecting her first child. Now, Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans are probably wondering — when is Malika Haqq due with her first bundle of joy?

In a statement shared with People, Haqq shared that her little one will arrive some time in March 2020, and is currently 14 weeks along in her pregnancy. "I have always wanted to be a mother and it’s still a little bit surprising but I’m overjoyed!" she told the magazine. "I’m a very emotional person anyway, but this is another heightening of emotion … I feel really good about where I am in my life being pregnant now."

Haqq told People that she is currently keeping the identity of the baby's father, as well as the baby's sex, a secret (for now). And she will eventually share her baby's sex with the rest of the world. But for right now, she is still sharing the news with her family and friends, who are overjoyed for the new mom to be.

"Learning the baby's sex was a big deal for me and now I feel like I have time," she told People. "I have time to think about nursery ideas, to think about a name. I'm just really enjoying now, getting to a point where I can celebrate being pregnant and [it] not being a secret."

Haqq's friends definitely seem to be doing a lot of celebrating with her. Her friends flooded to her announcement on Instagram on Friday to congratulate her on her major news.

"SO HAPPY," fellow mom, Kylie Jenner, wrote. "Love you!!!!!!!!"

"OMG I have been waiting for this day!!!!!," Kim Kardashian's former assistant, Stephanie Shepard, added. "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! YOU'RE GOING TO BE AN AMAZING MAMA!"

"Our family is growing!!," Haqq's twin sister, Khadija Haqq McCray, exclaimed. "Congratulations Mika."

But no one was more excited than Khloé, who made her own post on Instagram to congratulate her BFF. "My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!!!," Khloé wrote in the caption of her post. "I am literally so so excited!! Congratulations Mika!! I love you!!!"

Khloé was in Haqq's shoes just two years ago when she announced in Dec. 2017 that she was expecting her first child with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, according to People. And when Khloé gave birth in April 2018, Haqq was right there by her BFF's side, supporting her and True. "I always believe in you but you're so much more than I could have imagined," Haqq wrote in an Instagram tribute on True's first birthday. "Your presence has changed our lives for the better...On many occasions you've been the joy I needed and you didn't even know it angel...I have your back just like I have your mama."

Now, Khloé will get to do the same for Haqq and her little one. And the best thing is, their babies will only be two years (and one month) apart from each other. The best friends will not only get to grow as moms, but they'll also get to raise their little ones together, which is so beyond exciting. Haqq told People that she has some great moms (including Kardashian) to look up to.

"I have really amazing models [for] the type of mother I want to be, but I also know that I need to mother my baby the way my baby requires to be mothered," she said.

It sounds like Haqq is so beyond excited to become a mother for the first time, especially since she can now schedule some super fun play dates with her BFF.