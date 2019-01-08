Cuffing season is in full swing, which means everyone and their ~lover~ has been blowing up social media with sickly sweet posts explaining just how smitten they are with their new significant other. Things will reach their peak on Valentine's Day, with couples using the Hallmark holiday as an excuse to brag to the world about their relationship status online. But for everyone who isn't in love this couple's season, you'll be practicing your solo shot poses for a way more important date: Singles Awareness Day 2019.

In case you're unaware, Singles Awareness Day is the favorite holiday of the unattached (or it should be, anyway), as it's exactly what it sounds like: 24 hours dedicated to reminding people they don't have to be in a relationship to be happy. The holiday is much needed, because all though V-day tends to get all the hype, about 45 percent of the American adult population is single according to The Observer, which is over 110 million adults.

Basically, there are a lot of people who aren't in a relationship, and Singles Awareness Day is here to serve them. Evening Standard explains that it always falls on February 15, as the single need a good cheering up after the Valentine's Day madness of the day before (seriously, who needs twelve boxes of chocolate to know they're in love?). This year, the 15th falls on a Friday, which means you can celebrate your single status without having to worry about an early wake up call the next day #blessed.

Now that you know when the best day of the year is, you can start planning your festivities. There's no right or wrong way to celebrate Singles Awareness Day, as long as you're doing something that makes you happy that you don't have a special someone in your life. So as you make your plans, think about what would make you feel best. You could have the ultimate me day, treating yourself to a massage and mani-pedi, followed by a luxurious night at home with your favorite toy. A slumber party/movie marathon with your other single girlfriends is also a solid plan; I recommend watching Eat, Pray, Love, Legally Blonde, and, of course, How To Be Single.

But if you really want to go big, throw an Anti-V-Day party, à la Jessica Biel inValentine's Day. The more official you make the event, the better. Bustle recommends sending fun invitations, making a sassy banner, having on-theme party favors, and a playlist full of single girl anthems to make your soirée extra epic. Regardless of how over the top or low key you decide to make the party, definitely stock up on all that discounted Valentine's Day candy that didn't get sold during the love fest to make sure your guests have something sweet.

And for anyone who's in relationship, don't despair. You too can celebrate the most fun holiday of the year, if you can handle being away from your sweetheart for a few hours that is. In the spirit of Destiny's Child, "ladies, leave your man at home" and gather your single friends for a night on the town. They'll love that they get your full attention for a night, with no kids or partners to distract you, and you can relive your Sex And The City-esque glory days.

The next few weeks of cuffing season might be rough, but at least there's a glorious day of single girl power on the horizon. Stay strong out there, ladies, and practice putting your hands up until the 15th rolls around.

