In the first days of 2017, history was made as women from around the country gathered together to protest the election of President Donald Trump the year prior. The history-making demonstration became a rally cry for equal rights, social justice, and intersectional feminism — and it's happening again this year. So when exactly is the 2019 Women's March? The annual event is coming up really soon.

On Saturday, Jan. 19, women from around the country will be gathering again in Washington, D.C., to demonstrate, as The Cut reported. The first event, which took place almost three years ago, brought in an estimated 5 million attendees, The Hill reported. Though there is not yet an estimate for how many will be attending this year, the political site did note that there will be a focus on immigration policy and reform.

The event will begin at the National Mall between 12th and 3rd street on Jan. 19, at 11 a.m., its official site explained. At that time, protestors will head toward the Lincoln Memorial, at which there will be a rally between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Event organizers recommend that protesters bring small backpacks and bags (which are allowed) snacks and a reusable water bottle (water towers will be available), comfortable shoes, layers as the weather can be "unpredictable."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images News/Getty Images

If you'd like to attend, you can also RSVP on the organization's official site, and get more information about merchandise, sister rallies, dates and locations, policies and safety protocols, and so on. To have an effective rally is to ensure that it is also safe and productive for all those involved, so precautions and guidelines should be followed closely.

For those who are not based in D.C., there will be a free bus service going to various cities to pick up attendees. The March's official website released the following list of pickup locations:

Hartford, Connecticut

New Haven, Connecticut

Wilmington, Delaware

Newark, Delaware

Gainesville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida

Clearwater, Florida

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa

Greenbelt, Maryland

Columbia, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Lansing, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Durham, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina

Lebanon, New Hampshire

Hopewell, New Jersey

Rochester, New York

Manhattan, New York

Brooklyn, New York

Dayton, Ohio

Akron, Ohio

Canton, Ohio

Yellow Springs, Ohio

Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

Milford, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

York, Pennsylvania

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

Phoenixville, Pennsylvania

Media, Pennsylvania

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Allentown, Pennsylvania

Emmaus, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Saint Johnsbury, Vermont

More information is available on the site.

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though the March did begin in light of Trump's election and the ongoing dissatisfaction with his administration's policies, it has taken on a larger purpose as a symbol of empowerment, education and grassroots activism.

"The mission of Women’s March is to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change," the organization's official site explains of its mission. "Women’s March is a women-led movement providing intersectional education on a diverse range of issues and creating entry points for new grassroots activists & organizers to engage in their local communities through trainings, outreach programs and events."

If you can make it to the event this month, it would be an incredible opportunity to take part in what is sure to be reflected upon as a significant moment in history. Who knows, you could even end up in one of the books your grandkids are reading in school one day.

