Forget the Super Bowl, what you really want to watch this weekend is the 2020 Cat Bowl? The cutest (senior) cats will come together for one night to not only compete for a trophy, but a very special place in viewers' hearts. You might have heard of the Super Bowl, the Puppy Bowl, and even the Kitten Bowl, but be sure to add this pawsitively adorable event to your plans, too.

This year, the Cat Bowl will air on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 11 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel, which is honestly the perfect viewing time for all of those night owls and party animals. This is the second annual Cat Bowl that will bring together adult cats who were former competitors in the Kitten Bowl for some friendly and ferocious competition, according to the network. Although the cats are older in age, they're just as cute and capable of playing one intense game of football.

And the good news is watching the Cat Bowl in 2020 is super simple. You can watch the Cat Bowl on TV, as it airs, and use this tool to determine what channel number the Hallmark Channel is on in your area. Or, you can watch it on Hallmark Channel Everywhere — but you will need a cable log in to access it. If you're not able to catch it on Saturday, Feb. 1, then you can make your way to Hallmark Channel's website, where you can catch clips and highlights from the game afterwards.

©2020 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Marc Lemoine

The best thing about the Cat Bowl airing on Saturday, Feb. 1, is that it frees up your weekend to watch all of the very exciting animal/football content. The Kitten Bowl will air on The Hallmark Channel on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. ET. You can also watch the annual Puppy Bowl, which airs on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. on Animal Planet.

All of these events are lead up to the Super Bowl, which will air on Sunday, Feb. 2 on FOX at 6:30 p.m. ET. Between cats, kittens, puppies, and actually NFL athletes, you and your family certainly won't be lacking in what to watch on TV this weekend.