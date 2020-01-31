As if the Puppy Bowl weren't enough, Animal Planet blessed the world with a bonus hour of older pups looking for homes. If you're wanting to get in one the cute canine action, here's when the 2020 Dog Bowl airs and everything you need to know about one of the cutest sporting events of the season.

This year will mark the third year of the one-hour-long Animal Planet special The Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl. On Saturday, Feb. 2 from 8-9 p.m. ET, 65 older adoptable dogs from 31 shelters in 15 states will be divided into two teams — Team Goldies and Team Oldies — to compete in little football games.

The participating dogs will all be between 2 to 15 years old and looking to find their furever homes. To date, 100% of the dogs that have played in The Dog Bowl have been adopted to loving families, according to Animal Planet, and the 65 doggies joining in this year are sure to find homes of their own as well. And if you're interested in adopting one of the dogs or puppies featured in the bowls, the shelter information for all dogs involved will be available on AnimalPlanet.com

Along with watching the senior dogs compete, viewers will be treated to the SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. “Dogs Life” features that show behind-the-scenes views of some of the dogs and organizations that support them as they prepared for the Dog Bowl. Profiles will include 13-year old Darius Brown visiting Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge and creating bowties for shelter dogs; shelters across the country that support senior dogs; and Tony award winner, Bill Berloni, who trains rescue dogs for the Broadway stage.

The Dog Bowl raises awareness of the need for shelter dogs to be adopted into forever homes, and gives audiences the chance to gush over some cute dogs to boot. Be sure to tune in on Saturday and cheer on these mature mutts.