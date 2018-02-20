After another devastating school shooting broke out in Florida last week, people are still understandably reeling from the unspeakable tragedy. But instead of accepting this as yet another school shooting as Congress fails to make necessary change, people are taking a stand. Over the weekend, five survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, announced that they were organizing a march — the March For Our Lives — to put an end to mass shootings. If you're wondering when the March For Our Lives is so you can attend as well, you'll have plenty of time to get organized for the march.

Over the weekend, these students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School announced that they were officially planning and holding a march in Washington D.C. to demand action on gun violence in the United States. "People keep asking us, 'What about the Stoneman Douglas shooting is going to be different, because this has happened before and change hasn't come?'" Cameron Kasky, a survivor of the shooting, told ABC News' Martha Raddatz on Sunday. "This is it."

They're hoping to get politicians in Washington D.C. to seriously talk about gun violence prevention, according to ABC News — and they're planning on doing it on Saturday, March 24. "We are going to be marching together as students begging for our lives," Kasky said, according to ABC News.

On March 24, you can expect crowds of people to flocking to Washington D.C. to stand alongside survivors of the shooting and march alongside people who support their loud and clear statement — enough is enough. To get an idea of the march's size, it's more than likely going to be huge. In the past two days, over 8,000 people have RSVP'd to the march in Washington D.C. on Facebook., and over 30,000 are interested in attending.

The march has already gained some pretty famous supporters, too, who could possibly be marching alongside those who choose to travel to the nation's capital for the march. On Tuesday, actor George Clooney and his wife, Amal, announced that they were donating $500,000 to organizational efforts for the March For Our Lives and would be standing with the organizers in more ways than one. "Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country," George said in a statement, according to The Wrap.

But if you can't make it to Washington D.C. on March 24, there are other options for you so you can still attend the March For Our lives.

Marches are being planned for that same day in March, all across the United States, according to the official March For Our Lives website — and more details for those marches are to follow. So if you can't make it out to D.C. to protest, it is possible that you can make it out to a march in a local city nearby or organize an effort in your hometown.

It should be noted that other protests, in addition to March For Our Lives, are being planned throughout the upcoming months. But, according to a retweet from March for Our Lives, everyone should support and attend as many protests as they want to. These "individual national actions" are a call to politicians to address gun violence in the United States — and with so little being done, the more action that people take, the better the chance that politicians will actually listen to them.

Whether you travel to Washington D.C. or support the survivors from afar, it's guaranteed that the March For Our Lives will make a meaningful impact when people take to the streets next month.