The monsters of Malivore just keep coming on CW’s Legacies, and with each episode, the stakes keep getting higher. Thousands of supernatural beings are on the brink of being released from their magical void, Lizzie is on the edge of a breakdown, and Landon’s lineage is still a mystery. Fans hope to find closure to all these storylines before the season ends, so exactly when is the season finale of Legacies going to air?

In a recent press release, The CW revealed that the Season 1 finale of Legacies will air on Thursday, Mar. 28. The series is already ten episodes into the 16-episode season, so there are still six episodes left until the finale airs. Luckily, the CW announced that Legacies was renewed for Season 2, so fans will have more supernatural excitement to look forward to in the fall.

With six episodes left, you may feel like there’s not much left to the season. But according to Danielle Rose Russell (who plays Hope on the series), fans should expect a lot more excitement in the second half of the season, which includes an upcoming musical episode. "I look back now, we’re about to start filming 16, and I’m like, 'Oh my god, our season hasn’t even started until episode 8.' I mean, that’s where our season really began and some of the most like awesome and amazing twists and turns and that are in the entire season and show period are coming your way," she told Seventeen in an interview. "Certain episodes after 8 are some of my favorites and I think that they’ve done a really beautiful job with them. You’re gonna see a musical episode in a couple episodes that came out so there's just different things coming your way."

How the season ends is still a mystery, but Legacies showrunner Julie Plec did drop a few clues on what fans can expect in the finale. In an interview with TVLine, Plec said that Season 1 will end with some major moments. “The end of the season truly brings everything to a head,” she said. “We leave a lot of questions, but it’ll be very clear that we’ve been building to a big reveal and a big moment, and we’re really excited about the cliffhanger.”

She also told the outlet that Landon — who does not remember that his mother was impregnated with him in Malivore — will finally come to face with his lineage, while Hope and Alaric face realities of their own. “We take Landon all the way, face-to-face…ish with his father,” Plec told TVLine. “We really pay off Hope’s character and her journey from being solitary and not wanting any friends to being a girl in love who’s sort of built a squad around her. We pay that off in spades. We also leave Alaric’s future hanging in the balance.”

As a fan of Legacies, I can’t wait to see how things unfold with the rest of the season. I’m especially excited to see how Landon’s lineage factors into the unleashing of Malivore, and if he will have to fight his semi-supernatural nature to be with Hope. I guess I’ll just have to wait until the season finale to find out.

New episodes of Legacies air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.