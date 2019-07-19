When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended The Lion King premiere in the United Kingdom earlier this week, people were delighted to see the couple have a child free night out. It was especially fun to watch the couple interact with the cast of the movie. But, it wasn't the most normal premiere for the stars of the movie. In fact, when The Lion King cast met Meghan Markle, they had to follow some "intense" rules, for obvious reasons. It's not like you can have any normal interaction with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Markle and Prince Harry took to the red carpet on Monday, where they got to shake hands with and greet the cast of the new remake of the animated film. During the premiere, the couple also got to meet Beyoncé and JAY-Z, which was pretty much history in the making (it's not every day when "American royalty" gets to meet members from the United Kingdom's royal family).

But in order for the cast to meet the Sussexes, they had to follow a few rules, first. The Lion King star Billy Eichner (who plays Pumbaa) said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that they was a protocol in place for them to follow. And this had everyone a little scared.

"What makes you nervous is that the days leading up to it, they email you a protocol of how you're supposed to greet Prince Harry and Meghan," Eichner explained. "You're supposed to say, 'Your Royal Highness', you can't speak until your hands are in a handshake with his."

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Eichner said that everyone was nervous because of this — yes, including Beyoncé. He admitted to Kimmel that he was very stressed out when it came time to addressing Markle — but you would be, too, if you got to shake hands with the Duchess of Sussex. "Your Highness sounds a little weird and bowing feels weird," Eichner told Kimmel. "In my head, I'm like, 'What do you call her?' I kept thinking she's Princess Markle, but that sounds like a character on Super Mario Brothers."

Of course, when it came time to meet the couple, Eichner freaked out. "Although they were very, very nice and totally chill and down to earth and lovely."

Should it really come as a surprise to anyone that Markle is totally cool? Before becoming a member of the royal family, she was a working actress on a TV show. Needless to say, she knows a thing or two about working a red carpet. And because she was so familiar with being on a red carpet, she probably knew how to put the actors and actresses at ease — including JAY-Z and Beyoncé.

But no one would suspect that Beyoncé was reportedly nervous to meet Markle. In a video from their meeting on the red carpet, Beyoncé can be seen hugging Markle like an old friend, called her "my princess," and JAY-Z even leant the couple some parenting advice, according to People.

Although the rules for meeting the royal couple might have made some of the cast a little nervous, it's obvious that those nerves quickly faded away once they got to meet Markle and Prince Harry.