Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska has three adorable kiddos — 9-year-old Aubree, 2-year-old Watson, and 5-month-old Layne. Many fans are particularly interested in Layne at the moment given that she's the youngest out of Chelsea's children. As for one detail new viewers are particularly interested in? Some people want to know exactly when Chelsea Houska gave birth to Layne.

In last Monday's episode of TM2, a then pregnant Chelsea grew concerned when she noticed a wet patch on her butt (there isn't a more eloquent way to say this, sorry) while hanging out at her mom's house. Chelsea initially thought the water could have been from Watson's baby pool, but after talking it over with her mom and her husband, Cole DeBoer, she decided to take a trip to the hospital. The reality star was 7 months pregnant at the time, so she was understandably concerned about going into preterm labor.

Chelsea seemingly touched on this scare while filming over the summer, tweeting on July 16, 2018: "I’m 32 weeks tomorrow! Had a few preterm labor scares, but the last few weeks everything has been okay! So just trying to get prepared now...can’t wait to meet her."

Eek, what a stressful situation.

Luckily for Chelsea, however, she didn't go into preterm labor with Layne. The little girl safely entered the world on Aug. 29, 2018, which also happens to be her mom's birthday.

"Happy birthday to my sweet perfect wife Chelsea DeBoer @chelseahouska who just gave our family this beautiful blessing!" Cole said about the sweet coincidence on Instagram. "Sharing the same amazing day I am so in love with our family! Our newest edition Baby Layne!!"

What's especially cute about this situation is a post Chelsea wrote one year before Layne's debut.

"I want to thank everyone for the birthday wishes and love yesterday! I spent the day with my family and I could not be happier," she wrote on Instagram a few days after her 26 birthday. "Year 25 was one hell of a year and I'm not sure how I'm gonna top it, but bring on 26! I can only imagine what amazing things life has in store next. I am so grateful."

As it so happened, Layne was one of those "amazing things." Aww.

Given the cuteness of this situation, it's not too surprising fans are gushing about it on Instagram.

"How ironic what you said @chelseahouska .... and then LOOK!!! Exactly 1 year later you give birth to a baby girl!!!" one person commented on Chelsea's old birthday post. "I think you for sure topped year 25. Happy birthday and CONGRATS!"

Someone else said: "I had my daughter on my birthday as well.. it is such a blessing... best gift ever!! Congrats and God bless your family!"

"Such a cute baby to share a birthday with!" another supporter commented.

Of course, Chelsea's shared birthday with Layne doesn't mean she loves her other kids any less — it's just a sweet coincidence that the two will get to enjoy each and every year.