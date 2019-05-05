Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is here, which means fans can finally catch up with their favorite couple, Russ and Paola Mayfield. The pair got married five years ago during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé, and now viewers are getting to see the newlyweds welcome their first child. The show was taped last year, so fans are wondering exactly when Paola and Russ’s baby was born.

In Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Russ and Paola revealed that they had suffered a miscarriage, so the birth of their son came as welcome news to fans. Paola introduced her baby boy to the world with an Instagram post, revealing his birth date as Jan. 1, 2019. In the caption for the loving family photo — in which she is sitting next to Russ and holding her newborn baby, Axel Mayfield — Paola mentioned that her son was born just after the new year rang in, at 12:22 am to be exact.

“What an amazing way to start the new year, while I was hearing the fireworks and people telling me “happy new year,” I was just focused on meeting my baby boy,” she wrote. “Our little miracle is so beautiful and calm. I feel so blessed and I can’t believe I am a mom now! I’m ready to start this new adventure and to be the best mom for baby Axel. I’m so proud of my husband, he was there for me the entire time, I couldn’t have done it without you.”

She went on to write that the joy she felt was “indescribable” and that she never felt so happy in her life. “Axel has become my whole world and I’m so in love with him,” Paola added. “Thank you all for supporting us and “patiently” waiting to finally meet him! We are so blessed!”

Proud papa Russ — who first met Paola in 2013 on a visit to Columbia — also took to Instagram to announce the birth of his baby boy. “What an amazing feeling to be overwhelmed with joy,” he wrote in the caption. “This has been the HAPPIEST NEW YEAR we have ever experienced. Momma and baby are doing so well! I cannot express enough how proud I am of Pao, she was such trooper bringing him into the world. Pao’s bouncing back stronger than ever and Axel is rocking his eat, sleep, poop, repeat like a champ.”

Since then, the couple has been keeping fans up-to-date with all of Baby Axel’s milestones. In March, Paola posted a picture of Axel breastfeeding, in which she detailed how he got his first vaccination. Russ has been posting monthly updates about his son, and he recently shared a picture of the baby reaching his four-month milestone. “Activate Four Months,” Russ captioned the photo. “Axel has grown so much and learns so much more as each day passes. He has so much energy and his personality brings us so much joy when he blurts out his coos. We can’t get enough of you baby!”

Luckily, along with seeing adorable pictures of Baby Axel on social media, through Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, fans will also be able to watch the journey that brought Russ and Paola to these happy moments.