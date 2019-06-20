A Real Housewives reunion not only gives the cast a chance to dissect everything that happened over the course of the season, but allows viewers a glimpse into what they're up to after filming. Reunions are usually shot some time after the season finishes, often a month or so before they air. But when was the Real Housewives of New York Season 11 reunion filmed? Knowing how recent it was can reveal just how fresh its updates will be.

The RHONY reunion is still a ways off. There are two episodes left in Season 11, which will now be airing Thursdays on Bravo instead of its usual Wednesday. There's more drama to come before the annual sit-down with Andy Cohen, but it's hard to imagine fitting more shenanigans into an already-packed season. This reunion is going to be an eventful affair. Pinpointing when it was filmed will let you know just how much time the women had to mull over Season 11 before they had to talk about it.

Social media is usually the best way to get a sense of filming dates, though pictures aren't always posted exactly when they were taken. Still, checking out the cast's Instagram accounts can give a general sense of when the RHONY reunion was shot.

On May 21, Bethenny Frankel posted some pictures from the reunion on her Instagram with the caption, "Judgement day... aka #RHONYreunion episode!" She celebrated making it through another season of the show, though her next hashtag was possibly a nod to how stressful the entire endeavor was. She mentioned the film Dog Day Afternoon, which is a 1975 film about a standoff during a bank robbery. That certainly gives an indication of the level of intensity fans might be able to expect from this reunion.

In one picture, Bethenny posed outside on the street with Andy Cohen and her two dogs, Biggy and Smallz. In the following two photos, the entire cast was assembled on the reunion set in all their finery, one gown more sparkly than the next. The set seems to have an especially opulent feel this year, with chandeliers and fountains in the background, and the cast dressed accordingly. Bethenny wore a glittering geometric minidress, while Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps shared in the sparkle with their own floor-length strapless gowns. Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer went for shiny, satiny looks instead. Ramona Singer did a pivot into ruffles for her reunion dress — so many ruffles.

Bravo on YouTube

Based on Bethenny's Instagram post, it doesn't look like new friend of the Housewives Barbara Kavovit will be on the couches for the entirety of the reunion special. However, Bravo provided an early look at the women's reunion ensembles that did show Barbara in the lineup. Like many Friends Of, she might show up for a segment or two during what is sure to be a multi-episode reunion.

There are still two weeks left in the season before the reunion kicks off, which means it was filmed about a month and a half before its airdate. That guarantees the cast was able to see at least some of the season, so they'll have plenty to talk about.