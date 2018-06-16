Beyoncé and JAY-Z pretty much rocked fans' worlds when they announced an encore of their joint tour in May. The OTR II Tour — an extension of their 2014 On The Run Tour — kicked off on June 6, and it will be featured in 15 cities across the U.K. and Europe, as well as 21 cities in North America. As of Saturday, June 16, the power couple has unveiled yet another collaboration: A new album! But when will Beyoncé and JAY-Z's album be on iTunes? For now, it's only available on Tidal.

Us Weekly reported that the Carters' newest joint album,. titled Everything Is Love, dropped exclusively on the streaming service, Tidal, on Saturday. (For those not in the know, Tidal is owned in part by JAZ-Z himself.) Unfortunately, though, Everything Is Love is not yet available on iTunes — and it doesn't look like there's an official release date yet, either. However, you can listen to 30-second previews of the nine songs on Tidal and/or start a trial subscription, if you just can't wait for the album to become available elsewhere. As E! Online reported, the track listing is as follows:

1. Summer

2. Apes**t

3. Boss

4. Nice

5. 713

6. Friends

7. Heard About Us

8. Black Effect

9. Lovehappy.

Oh, and did I mention Bey and Jay also released an official music video for their song "ApeS**T"? Yep! You can watch it on YouTube in its entirety right now. Prepare to have your mind blown by the kick-*ss lyrics, and the beautiful visuals, artwork, and moves.

Beyoncé on YouTube

News of the joint album was revealed in London during an OTR Tour II show, E! Online reported. For your convenience, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Lawson, documented the reveal via Instagram. "Album out now on Tidal," the proud mom wrote. "Has been killing me! At last it is out it is so friggin good." Lawson was sure to sprinkle her caption with plenty of hearts, fire, and clapping hands emojis.

Although JAY-Z and Beyoncé have collaborated on songs in the past, they've never done so on a full album. Back in 2017, JAY-Z told The New York Times he and his wife had been using their art form "almost like a therapy session" in the midst of their widely-known marital issues. However, the timing was never quite right for the possibility of a joint album. (Thus, Beyoncé's Lemonade and JAY-Z's 4:44.) "And we started making music together. And then the music she was making at that time was further along. So her album came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on," Jay-Z told the publication.

Well apparently, the stars aligned, and that joint album is now a reality. Needless to say, Twitter seems pretty pumped about turn of events. One person tweeted "Me just minding own business enjoying my night. Checks why everything is love is trending and finding out Beyoncé & Jay-Z has blessed us with new music. Me:" following by a GIF of people freaking out with joy.

"I have been waiting 15 years for this Queen and King album," another person tweeted, along with fire emojis.

"BEYONCE SOUNDS LIKE F*CKING HONEYYYYYY," yet another person tweeted.

Plenty of other Bey-Jay fans suddenly found themselves as Tidal subscribers without warning. One Twitter user wrote, "Went from falling asleep to subscribing to Tidal real quick," along with a GIF of The Joker saying, "Well that escalated quickly."

"Guess I need to set up my complimentary Tidal subscription," another Twitter user wrote.

One Twitter user summed up perfectly. "So Lemonade was the anger album, 4:44 was the apology and 'Everything is Love' is the we made it through album," they tweeted.

I'm sure the world will be on high alert the second Love Is Everything drops on iTunes. But alas; that day is not today. For now, it looks like die-hard fans of Beyoncé and JAY-Z will either have to suck it up and sign up for a Tidal subscription — or miss out on the hot, new tracks for the time being.