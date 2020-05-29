Walt Disney World has a plan in place to open its gates once again in mid-July, but when will Disneyland in California reopen? If all goes according to plan, a representative from the California Health and Human Services Agency said theme parks could able to reopen in Stage 3 of the state's plans to open up the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. But with most questions surrounding the pandemic, it's not known when exactly that will happen.

Theme parks are part of the "higher risk businesses" that will be allowed to open with limits on size gatherings in Stage 3, according to the Orange County Register. "Theme parks are slated to open in Stage 3 if the rate of COVID-19 and hospitalizations remain stable," California Health and Human Services Agency spokesperson Kate Folmar told the Orange County Register.

Some parts of California are currently in Stage 2 of reopening, according to ABC 7. Lower risk businesses, such as offices and outdoor museums are allowed to be open, but California state residents are still being asked to limit time spent outside of their homes. Some of the state has entered into the early parts of Stage 3, ABC 7 reported, meaning some higher risk workplaces, like salons, are now allowed to open. Stage 4 includes the "highest risk workplaces" like concerts and convention centers, or places where large crowds can gather.

Folmar told the Orange County Register a lot is dependent on when the state will be able to move further into Stage 3. "The science and data of how COVID-19 hospitalizations are progressing, how prepared hospitals are for increased cases, and whether hospitals have adequate personal protective equipment will guide when the state enters Stage 3," she said.

The state will work with theme parks on developing coronavirus health and safety reopening plans, according to DAPS Magic. Disneyland temporarily closed in March and has not made an announcement on when it plans to reopen.

Earlier this week, Walt Disney World announced a projected reopening date for July 11. The theme park plans to reopen with limits on attendance, controlled guest density, and social distancing measurements in place, according to the Disney Parks Blog. Parades, fireworks, and other experiences that bring large groups together will be temporarily unavailable, in addition to character meet and greets. Guests 2 or older will be required to wear face masks in the park and all guests will undergo temperature screenings before entering the park. As Walt Disney World opens for visitors and California continues to move through the stages to reopen, Disneyland could follow suit with similar precautions.

But California Gov. Gavin Newsom said during an appearance on The View on Friday that he is afraid of moving too quickly when it comes time to reopen. "My biggest fear is that we forget the reality of the last eight, nine, 10 weeks in this state and in this nation and imperil, and put ourselves at real risk for not just a second wave but recognizing that we're not even out of the first wave of the pandemic."

