The second season of Good Girls is winding down, and so far, it’s been a real roller coaster ride for Beth, Ruby, and Annie. The team of criminal mamas had their hands full this season, and with the Feds breathing down their throat, the stakes are keep getting higher. If you were hoping to watch the riveting season in one go, you might be wondering: when will Good Girls Season 2 be on Netflix?

Unfortunately, there’s no confirmed date on when the series will come to Netflix, but after the Season 2 finale airs on May 19, fans might have a better idea. If the show sticks to its previous schedule — Season 1 ended on Apr. 30, 2018 and came to Netflix on Jan. 1, 2019 — viewers can expect to the second season to hit the streamer next winter, around January or February of 2020.

However, there are still other ways you can stream the second season in the meantime. If you head to NBC.com, you can watch every episode from Season 2, as long as you enter in your cable provider login and password. The last five episodes of the season are available to watch on Hulu, but that could change once the finale airs.

Not many NBC shows make it to Netflix, but Good Girls is produced by NBC’s sister studio, Universal Television, which has an ongoing deal to send its content to the streamer. According to the Chicago Tribune, even before Season 1 of Good Girls aired, Netflix wanted to release it as its own original series. But because NBC wanted to air the show itself, the two ended up striking a deal that would allow NBC to air the series first, with Netflix getting second-window streaming rights.

Luckily, soon after Season 2 comes to Netflix, fans will be gearing up for the Season 3 premiere. As TV Line reported, back in April, after seeing the how well the show was doing in terms of streaming viewership, NBC renewed Good Girls for a third season, and network executives Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta had nothing but praise for the series.

“We’re so excited to continue following the friendship and adventures of these three incredible women while also exploring relatable issues in both funny and surprising ways,” the Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming at NBC Entertainment said in a statement. “Congratulations to [executive producer] Jenna Bans, and our amazing writers, cast and crew who give these stories depth and humanity.”

I’m a huge fan of Good Girls, and I can’t get enough of the powerful female dynamics and friendships it portrays. And I think every one of the leads — Rhetta, Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman — deserve accolades for their performances. I’ll be honest, as good of a show as it is, I didn’t even know it existed until it popped up on my Netflix scroll. It just goes to show how powerful the streaming platform is, and I truly hope that with the popularity the series gains, fans like me get plenty more season to come.