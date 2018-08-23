Fans were elated to see their favorite MTV party animals return on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. During the first season of the spinoff, viewers got to see how the crew has grown over the years. In Season 2, the macaroni rascals will be fist-pumping their way down the Las Vegas Strip, but OG fans are hoping to see them back on the boardwalk. So when will Jersey Shore go back to Seaside Heights? Looks like the cabs are here.

According to MTV, Season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will begin in Las Vegas and then continue back to New Jersey — the place where all the magic began. While the season was filmed all over New Jersey, including Atlantic City, the Asbury Park Press reported that the show was given two days to film in Seaside Heights. Apparently, the town isn’t too thrilled about them coming back.

Jersey Shore first debuted on MTV in 2009 and continued filming in the oceanside beach town until 2012. But TooFab reported that in 2017, when MTV applied for a permit to film the reunion, Seaside Heights’ officials rejected their request. According to the report, the rejection of the permit outlined the numerous assault and disorderly conduct complaints filed against the cast, and cited the arrest of Ronnie Magro. Whoops.

“We don’t have resources to dedicate and we don’t need the chaos. Moreover, in the big picture, the production company has been advised that Seaside Heights would like to move on. Nothing personal,” a Seaside Heights city official told TooFab. “The cast, on a personal level, has been very good to Seaside Heights and our businesses, and we like to think that we’ve been good to them. But we are interested in going in a different direction from a marketing perspective."

However, this summer, Seaside Heights officials allowed the cast and crew to film the show in its original location, but only in a limited capacity. According to a report in The Patch, Township Administrator Christopher Vaz revealed that in the permit application, the crew asked for permission to film “very limited activities” in the town to celebrate two cast members' birthdays. Seaside Heights allowed them to film the show for only two days in the middle of the week, at the original Jersey Shore house and on the boardwalk where the show first took place.

However, the whole crew won’t be returning to the shore this time around. Samantha Giancola (aka Sammi Sweetheart) skipped out on the entire reboot, despite vocal disappointment from both her cast-mates and fans. In a statement on Instagram, Sammi explained that she wanted to “avoid potentially toxic situations,” possibly referring to her tumultuous relationship with Ronnie (who won’t be making it back to Seaside this time either).

Ronnie has been embroiled in his own personal drama lately, much of which played out on screen during Season 1 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Us Weekly reported that he had to miss the reunion in Seaside Heights due to a physical altercation with his sometime girlfriend and mother of his child, Jen Hurley. She allegedly dragged Ronnie as he hung out of a car, leaving him with injuries that prevented him from filming. Since then, the couple has been off and on.

Even without Sammi and Ronnie, it’ll be nice to see the fam return home. Hopefully fans can catch a glimpse of the beloved duck phone and shore store, and relive the magic that started it all.

Season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres on August 23, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.