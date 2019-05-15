Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still have a big announcement to make, but it's note entirely clear when they'll make it. On Friday, May 10, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that their surrogate had given birth to the couple's fourth child, a baby boy, but we still don't know the little guy's name. So, when will Kim Kardashian reveal her baby's name? Although it's impossible to know for sure, her past children's births and name reveals can hint at when she might reveal her youngest's name.

On Thursday, May 9, Kardashian and West's surrogate gave birth to the couple's fourth child and second boy in their little family, according to TMZ. One day after his birth, Kardashian had the sweetest things to say on Twitter about her little one. "He's here and he's perfect!" she wrote. "He's also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he'll change but now he looks just like her."

But one thing that Kardashian failed to tweet about was her son's name. It isn't uncommon, though, for Kardashian and West to not have a name for their son, yet. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April, she explained her process for naming her kids. "I definitely take a family survey, but it's usually after the baby's born and we're trying to figure out what the baby looks like," she said, according to CNN. "I usually go about three or four days nameless until I feel like it really connects with the baby."

Based on this reasoning, she could be announcing her son's name any day now. But, you can also look to when Kardashian announced her other children's names for some more clarification.

Last year, Kardashian and West welcomed their third child (and first child born via surrogate), Chicago. But, it took them a while before making the big announcement. Their little girl was born on Jan. 15, 2018, according to Glamour, and remained unnamed for a few days. Two days later, on Jan. 17, West told TMZ that he and Kardashian had still not picked a name for her and said that the name "Donda" (the name of his late mother) was "fire."

But it didn't take them much longer to announce it. On Jan. 19, four days after her birth, Kardashian announced that they named their daughter "Chicago West", according to CNN. So, it took them less than a week to announce Chicago's name.

When Kardashian gave birth to her first son, Saint, in 2015, it took the couple just two short days to announce his name. Kardashian gave birth to her little boy on Dec. 5, 2015, according to E! News. Two days later, on Dec. 7, Kardashian announced on her own personal website that they had decided to name their son Saint, according to Access Hollywood.

Kardashian's first pregnancy and birth experience was a lot different than the rest. When it came time for Kardashian to deliver her first child, she gave birth to her five weeks early, according to TMZ. Kardashian and West's first child was born on June 15, 2013, and due to her early arrival the couple waited a little bit longer to announce her name. The world found out about North West's name when a copy of her birth certificate was obtained by TMZ on June 21, 2013, and E! News confirmed the name with the couple that same day.

Over the past six years, they've taken six, two, and four days to announce the names of their kids after they arrive.

As of today, it has been six days since baby number four's birth, and it is unclear if Kardashian and West plan on announcing his name any time soon. This is going to be the longest time that the couple has waited before announcing their new arrival's name. But, knowing Kardashian and West, the wait will definitely be worth it.