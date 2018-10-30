On Lifetime's Married at First Sight, couples sign up to get hitched within moments of meeting, then spend the next few weeks figuring out if they really fit together. Though couples often end up divorcing on the show, a few pairs have made it work longterm. Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico chose to stay together, and are now expecting their first child on their own spinoff series. But when will Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After couple Ashley and Anthony's baby be born?

Ashley and Anthony first appeared on Season 5 of Married at First Sight. After the finale, they were the only couple who remained married out of the three who participated. Now the spinoff Happily Ever After catches up with a few successful couples from past seasons, including the Petta-D'Amicos, as well as Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre.

Ashley and Anthony first announced her pregnancy on Aug. 28, 2018 with a statement to People. While they didn't reveal their exact due date or how far along Ashley was in her pregnancy, they did note that their child would be born sometime in the "new year." That would make sense if they waited until her first trimester was over to make the announcement, as many couples do. One could assume she was four or five months along; in that case, the baby would be arriving in early 2019, per their statement.

In their complete statement, Ashley and Anthony spoke about how thrilled they were to be having a child:

We are so excited to finally be able to share this exciting news with everyone. We have both always dreamed of having a child and we are so happy to finally be making our dreams come true together. We are over the moon and cannot wait to welcome our child into the world in the new year. We can’t wait for this next journey in our lives to begin.

Both Ashley and Anthony posted the news to their respective Instagram accounts as well, complete with a photoshoot in which they posed together while holding a sonogram. "I'm gonna be a Daddy!" Anthony captioned his post, reiterating that he and Ashley were so excited because they "always wanted to be parents and can't wait for our little one to arrive." He later posted a close-up of the sonogram, giving fans their first (very grainy) look at the new addition to the family.

"Our baby wanted to wave and say, 'Hi!'" Anthony wrote to accompany the picture of a very small hand seeming to wave. Though Anthony and Ashley haven't shared the specifics about the baby they're expecting, it's possible that they'll have more details to offer on Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After. If they have been filming their daily lives for the last few months, then the pregnancy is sure to play a part in the show. Fans will be able to catch up on everything Ashley and Anthony have been up to since they got married, just in time to celebrate the arrival of their baby.