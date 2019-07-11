Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has been dealing with legal trouble since 2014, when he and his brother Marc were indicted on various tax offenses and fraud charges. By 2018, Mike had pled guilty to one count of tax evasion and now he's behind bars. So when will the Situation be out of jail?

According to People, Mike was sentenced to eight months in prison and then two years of supervised release. He will also have to complete 500 hours of community service. Since Mike began his sentence in January 2019, that means he should be out of jail in just a few months. Us Weekly reported that his official release date was Sept. 13, 2019, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

Per People, Mike and Marc were first indicted for tax offenses and fraud charges in 2014. Allegedly, they hadn't paid the proper taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. Then in 2017, they were both indicted on charges of tax evasion, as well as structuring and falsifying records. Mike went on to plead guilty to tax evasion, while Marc pled guilty to "one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return." Marc was sentenced to two years in prison.

It seems Mike is doing well in prison. In May of this year, his wife Lauren Pesce posted the first pictures of him in jail to his Instagram account. In one photo, Mike and Lauren stood by a fence, smiling; in the next two, Mike posed with Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast members Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino. Lauren captioned the series of pictures, "Tough times don't last, tough people do."

Mike and his friends looked like they were having a pretty good time during the visit, and Vinny later confirmed that Mike was handling his time in jail well. He told Entertainment Tonight that Mike was doing better than he was. "He literally, like, eats well, he goes to the gym twice a day. He gets a haircut twice a week," Vinny said. "He looks refreshed. And his mindset never changes."

Jersey Shore on YouTube

Vinny said that Mike stayed positive in prison and was always making him laugh; he also kept up with his cast mates on TV and remained their "biggest supporter." The rest of the cast weighed in with ET, too. They confirmed that they were all in contact with Mike and that he was making the best of the (forgive me) situation. Jenni "JWoww" Farley was hoping to have a big celebration for his thirty-sixth birthday once he was out, though the actual date of his birthday (Jul. 4) passed while he was in jail.

Vinny went on to say that they were all dealing with some anxiety and dread in the months before Mike turned himself in. However, now that his sentence is nearing its end, it looks like everything is returning to normal. But while Mike's jail time has almost concluded in real life, viewers will be able to go back to see what exactly happened during his sentencing in the Jul. 11 episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation on MTV.