For more than 20 years now, the Toy Story franchise has held a special place in kids' hearts. And now that many of those kids are now parents of their own Toy Story-loving little ones? Well it's no surprise that Walt Disney World's Toy Story Land has been a hugely-anticipated attraction ever since it was first announced. The good news though is that Disney has finally shared the opening date, according to ABC News. When will Toy Story Land open? Brace yourselves, because the big day is only months away.

More to come...