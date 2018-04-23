Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, has delivered her third child with Prince William and the world is anxiously awaiting the release of more details. While Kensington Palace has announced the birth and shared a few details, one key piece of information is still unknown about the little prince. You may be wondering when we will find out the royal baby's name. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it could be a little while before that tidbit is released.

Kensington Palace announced the arrival of the newest royal baby early Tuesday morning via its official Twitter account. Per the announcement, the baby was born at 11:01 GMT. His birth weight was 8 pounds, 7 ounces and proud dad, Prince William, was present for his birth. The account also stated that Middleton and the baby are doing well, but, alas, not baby name was revealed.

Town & Country reported that it is tradition for the royal family to hold off for a little before sharing their children's names with the public. Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told the magazine via email that there are a couple of reasons why they wait. "On one hand there's a desire to inform the families before a public declaration is made and any new parent appreciates having a little private time to get to know their new addition before the onslaught of announcements," she said.

But royal parents also have a lot of pressure on them to choose the right now, so Arbiter said that she thinks they "want to be a hundred percent certain of their choice before announcing the name and sealing the baby's place in history."

Fortunately, tradition doesn't call for a particularly long period of silence between birth and baby name announcements. Middleton and Prince William shared both Prince George and Princess Charlotte's names within a couple of days of their births, so the announcement for the new baby's name could come as early as Wednesday.

As for how the information will be shared, like the rest of the news associated with the new baby, it will most likely come via the official Kensington Palace Twitter account. In 2015, Kensington Palace was the first to share Princess Charlotte's name. Prince George was born before the account was in place, so the Clarence House account announced his name to the world.