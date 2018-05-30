Trollhunters has come to an end with it's third season and while it's certainly hard to say goodbye, fans can rest assured that the Tales of Arcadia are far from over. In fact, they're only just getting started as there are two more installments to come in the popular series. The second installment will be 3 Below and then there's Wizards. While 3 Below is set to premiere in late 2018, many fans are wondering when will Wizards be released?

While there is no official release date yet for Wizards, it is set to premiere some time in 2019. Not much is known about the final installment of the Tales of Arcadia, but Netflix did release the show's synopsis:

DreamWorks Wizards brings together the three disparate worlds of trolls, aliens and wizards who have found themselves drawn to Arcadia. The final chapter of the Tales of Arcadia culminates in an apocalyptic battle for the control of magic that will ultimately determine the fate of these supernatural worlds that have now converged.

During the third season of Trollhunters, Merlin (David Bradley), one of the most iconic wizards, appeared and during an interview with Collider the show's executive producer Marc Guggenheim all but confirmed that Merlin would be back. "I will say that Merlin is a wizard... That's about as much as I can get away with," he said. Thus fans should probably expect to see some familiar faces in Wizards.

However, before the Tales of Arcadia comes to an end with Wizards, fans will first get to enjoy 3 Below, which will follow two royal teenage aliens, Aja (Tatiana Maslany) and Krel (Diego Luna), and their bodyguard who flee a surprise takeover of their home planet by an evil dictator and crash land in Arcadia. On the run from intergalactic bounty hunters, they struggle to blend in and adapt to high school while also trying to repair their ship so they can return home and defend their planet. Aja and Krel were introduced in the third season of Trollhunters while they helped Jim and the rest of the Trollhunters fight against the evil Morgana.

In the interview with Collider, Guggenheim noted that 3 Below would be a bit different than Trollhunters. "I think Trollhunters is a classic, Campbellian hero story like The Force Awakens, telling a very tried-and-true story that you've seen the classic structure of," he said. "3 Below is a lot wackier and a much more unconventional show. I'm just as proud of 3 Below as I am of Trollhunters, just for completely different reasons."

Guggenheim also confirmed that there will be characters from Trollhunters in 3 Below, though of course he didn't say who. "If you're a fan of Trollhunters and certain characters, you're going to see them again in 3 Below," he said. "In fact, 3 Below allows relatively minor characters from Trollhunters the opportunity to shine, so we get to revisit those characters." Additionally, Guggenheim also noted that 3 Below is "even more visually impressive than Trollhunters," which is quite impressive since Trollhunters is already stunning.

Thus, there is a lot to look forward to with the next two installments of Tales of Arcadia. Although fans will be leaving the Trollhunters behind, this won't be the last time they're seen, so fans should definitely keep watching to see what's next for everyone in Arcadia. The story has only just begun and there's even more adventure to come. For now though, fans and newcomers can now watch Trollhunters from beginning to end. So whether you've already seen the series or have never watched it before, now's the perfect time to see what all the hype is about.