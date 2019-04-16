May is almost here, and with the school year winding down, you might find that your kids aren’t getting as much homework as they did during the fall and winter. With all this extra freetime, they may be going to Hulu to find a new series to watch, but, unfortunately, they may not find anything new. So, are there any new kids shows coming to Hulu in May?

The streamer hasn’t announced any new children's’ series for the month, so your kids may need to rewatch something they love, or possibly find a cool show on Hulu they haven’t watched yet. Hulu has a great catalog for kids, including Disney series like Doc McStuffins, Dog With a Blog, and KC Undercover, as well as Nick shows including Drake & Josh, Every Witch Way, and Penguins of Madagascar. The streamer also features plenty of exciting Cartoon Network shows, like Teen Titans Go!, The Powerpuff Girls, Adventure Time, and Justice League Action.

However, if your kids have exhausted all the Hulu content they can, and are looking for something fresh to watch in May, you can all get together and watch some of the exciting new family shows premiering next month.

MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown: Special Part 1 (FOX) Greg Gayne / FOX If your kids love watching competitive cooking shows, then they'll get a kick out of Fox’s new two-night special, MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown. With Chef Gordon Ramsay, Chef Aarón Sánchez, and restaurateur Joe Bastianich at the helm, celebrity families will face four culinary challenges for the chance to win bragging rights, as well as donations for their favorite charity. MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown: Special Part 1 (FOX) comes to Hulu on May 16.

MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown: Special Part 2 (FOX) Greg Gayne / FOX The celebrity competitors on MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown include Beverly Hills, 90210’s Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth; Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and JWoww; Boxing legends Evander Holyfield and Oscar De La Hoya; Reality TV stars Lisa Vanderpump and Pandora; and Olympic figure skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown: Special Part 2 (FOX) premieres on Hulu on May 23.

America’s Got Talent: Season 14 Premiere (NBC) Trae Patton/NBC Everyone can agree, that America’s Got Talent is one of the most exciting family TV shows around, and luckily for you, Season 14 of AGT premieres on Hulu on May 29. Along with the return of judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, the season will feature two new faces on the judging panel — Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough — as well as a new host, Terry Crews.