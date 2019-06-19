Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald welcomed the newest addition to their family in late May, and now Counting On fans are getting all of the details surrounding the birth of their baby girl. In a new special on TLC's website, fans get an up-close look at Jessa's labor and delivery with her newborn daughter, Ivy Jane. But, more specifically, Counting On fans now know where Jessa Duggar gave birth this time around.

Any seasoned parent will tell you to expect the unexpected when it comes time to giving birth, and that's exactly what Jessa did when it came time to welcome her third child. In the special, titled "A Baby Girl For Jessa", which is now streaming on TLC's website, it was revealed that Jessa gave birth at the home she shares with her husband and their two sons, 3-year-old Spurgeon and 2-year-old Henry.

Jessa's water broke 10 days before her due date, and at the exact same time her midwife went on vacation. Instead of going with her original plan, which was to give birth at a birthing suite at the hospital with their midwife, Jessa had to go with Plan B. That meant Jessa ended up giving birth in her home with the help of a different midwife.

Jessa also revealed during the episode that most of her family had been away for the weekend at a friend's wedding, so her sister, Jana Duggar, and mom, Michelle Duggar, were unable to be present for her delivery. Luckily, her sister, Jill Duggar was able to be by her side throughout all of the tough and scary moments.After making a castor oil smoothie and walking up and down stairs to induce labor, Jessa gave birth to Ivy on her couch in her living room. But the surprises didn't stop there. The episode also revealed Jessa was bleeding heavily after she gave birth and was rushed to the hospital where she was given Pitocin to help stop the bleeding.

Once she was at the hospital and things calmed down, Jessa got to introduce Ivy to her mom and Jana, as well as her two little boys.

Jessa's past births also encountered a few hiccups. When Jessa gave birth to her oldest son in 2015, she planned on giving birth at home, according to People. But when her labor lasted 48 hours, she was rushed to the hospital where she gave birth and had a blood transfusion, People reported at the time. When it came time to delivering her second son, Henry, in February 2017, things went a bit more smoothly. Jessa was still able to give birth at home, but Henry arrived so quickly that Michelle and Jana were unable to attend.Beyond the hiccups every parent is likely, at least, mentally prepared for, it seems Jessa and Ben were ready to face a few, considering they had a secondary birth plan for Ivy. And judging by their reactions in the episode, they didn't seem to mind at all. Baby Ivy is so adorable and, thankfully, the now parents of three seem to be doing well.