Back in the days of 19 Kids & Counting, it was pretty easy to figure out where Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar — and their brood of 19 children — were living. That's because up until last year or so of filming, the only adult sibling that was married and living outside of the family's gigantic home was the eldest son, Josh. But then Jill and Jessa both found themselves husbands and moved out. And after Counting On starting airing on TLC in December, 2015? Duggars started getting hitched left and right, moving away, moving back home, going on mission trips to Central America, and more. So where do all the Duggars live now? These days, it's hard to keep track of them all.

In case you weren't sure, the Duggar "compound" (as I lovingly refer to it), is located in Tontitown, Arkansas, the Daily Mail reported, which is a small town near Springdale. Michelle, Jim Bob, and their "only" 16 kids at the time moved into this 7,000-square-foot house back in January, 2006 — as documented in the TV movie 16 Children and Moving In. If you're ready for a dose of Duggars, throwback style, I invite you to indulge in the video, below.

Now that we know where the majority of Duggars are residing, let's break it down — in birth order, of course — to establish the locations of the adult siblings.

Josh & Anna Duggar

Prior to the 2015 molestation/Ashley Madison scandals, Josh and Anna lived in Maryland while Josh worked in Washington, D.C. for the Family Research Council (FRC,) according to the Daily Mail. "I have been the biggest hypocrite ever," Josh wrote in a statement posted on the Duggar family website, E! News reported. "While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife."

Following his resignation at the FRC, Josh enrolled in a faith-based rehab facility called Reformers Unanimous — while his wife and children went to live with Michelle and Jim Bob, In Touch Weekly reported. Josh and Anna are now residing with their five children — Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, and Mason — in a Siloam Springs, Arkansas home, which is less than 20 miles from Tontitown, according to the Daily Mail.

Twins Jana & John David Duggar

Because the Duggars have strict rules about, well, most things, adult children aren't permitted to move out of the family home until after marriage. That means Jana and John David, 28, are still living at home. While Jana keeps busy at the compound with a variety of hobbies and caring for her younger siblings, the details are a bit murkier when it comes to John David. Does he actually live at home?

In a 2013 blog post for TLC, Michelle explained that John David actually owns a home — but there's a catch. "Our son John David has got a job and a home," Michelle wrote. "He's leasing that home out as rental income and putting the money aside ... So he's definitely at that place in life where he's ready to be a husband and a provider and he would be open to courting a young lady if he felt she would be the one for him."

Jill & Derick Dillard

In the past, Jill and Derick Dillard have embarked on "mission trips" in Central America. However, they decided to move back home when Jill was still pregnant with their second child, People reported. The couple currently lives in Arkansas with their two sons, Israel and Samuel. And apparently, the family of four has recently downgraded to a smaller home in the Springdale area, after living in a large house provided to them by Michelle and Jim Bob shortly after they were married, as OK! Magazine reported.

Jessa & Ben Seewald

Since Ben and Jessa Seewald were married, they have lived in a house technically owned by "grandma Duggar," OK! Magazine reported. It was also the first home of her older brother, Josh, when he married Anna. Although it isn't clear if this home is actually in Tontitown, the Seewalds — along with their two sons, Spurgeon and Henry — do live in Arkansas within a short driving distance of the Duggar compound. And apparently, the house is situated right next to a major highway — something fans have seemingly been seriously freaked out about in the past.

Jinger & Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Vuolo was the first of the Duggar sisters to move away from Arkansas on a permanent basis. After Jinger married her pro-soccer-player-turned-pastor man, Jeremy Vuolo, the newlyweds began their life together in Laredo, Texas, People reported. They recently moved into a new home, where they will welcome a baby girl this summer.

Joseph & Kendra Duggar

Before Kendra and Joseph were married, they revealed they were in the process of building their first family home, according to a video posted on the Duggar family's website. Again, the precise location isn't mentioned — which makes sense because I'm sure they don't want fans/critics showing up at their doorstep. But it seems they decided to stay close to Tontitown, as well. Joseph and Kendra are currently expecting their first child, a baby boy, Us Weekly reported.

Joy-Anna & Austin Forsyth

It seems Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth finished up completely renovating their first home together just before they welcomed their first child — a baby boy they named Gideon — in February, People reported. (They were previously living in an RV while working on getting their house move-in ready.) Although the couple hasn't revealed the exact location of their home, they do live in Arkansas and relatively close to both of their families, according to People.

Josiah Duggar

Josiah Duggar, 21, recently became engaged to Lauren Swanson, 18, as Us Weekly reported. Until he walks down that aisle, though, Josiah is still living at home with his parents.

Michelle and Jim Bob's second set of twins, Jedidiah and Jeremiah, are both 18 and unmarried — and therefore assumed to still be living at home. They're the last of the Duggar kids to technically be considered adults, so it should really come as no surprise that the rest of the Duggar kids are still living with their parents, too. The rest of the Duggar siblings aren't yet adults and remain at home. They include: Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie.

In total, 13 of the Duggar children still live at the compound. So I think it's safe to say that Counting On has plenty of years left before Michelle and Jim Bob are empty-nesters. And by then, the oldest grandchildren will be ready for courting!

