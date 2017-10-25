Where Do Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth Live? They're Staying Close To Home

One of the first families of reality television, well, maybe the second family, is rapidly growing. Many of the Duggar children are getting married and having kids of their own, like Joy-Anna Duggar. But, where do Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth live, exactly? Well, the Arkansas native and her husband aren't planning on straying too far from home for now. Which, considering the fact that the couple is expecting with their first child, isn't the worst idea.

According to International Business Times, the new couple actually has "plans to build their own home," and will be staying pretty close to both of their families. So now that the newlyweds are back home in Arkansas from their honeymoon and getting ready for the birth of their first child, it's likely that they're settling in to their new home already, or at least getting ready to do so.

They are both pretty young, so it's kind of amazing that they would live in their own house already. The 19-year-old Joy-Anna and her husband, 22-year-old Austin, clearly have some vivid life goals, though, so it isn't surprising that they would be aiming to have their own home and life together at such young ages.

While the couple got married recently, on May 23 to be exact, they have also recently announced that they're expecting their first child, which many are speculating to be due in February, although that has yet to be confirmed by anyone in the Duggar family. For now, all that's known is that Joy-Anna is pregnant, and that the young couple is extremely excited about the news.

Of course, most of the headlines currently surrounding Joy-Anna and her husband are those suggesting that the young mom-to-be is actually further along in her pregnancy than she is saying, leading many to suggest that the pair actually broke one of the Duggar's many rules regarding dating and courtship. And, as many fans of the show are aware, those rules are pretty strict.

In fact, according to TLC, the Duggar daughters are not allowed to be courted by anyone who has not asked their father's permission, nor are the daughters allowed to go on any dates without a chaperone, hold hands before they're engaged, kiss before their wedding day, and are only allowed to give side-hugs while being courted. Oh, and any texts between a Duggar and someone they're in a courtship with are also going out to mom and dad via a group text,. And they absolutely are not allowed to drink.

While the new couple might be staying in Arkansas for now, there's no telling where else they might travel to during life. Already, Joy-Anna and Austin have ventured to Geneva, Switzerland for their honeymoon, a pretty spectacular location. Additionally, they also traveled to Israel for their one-month anniversary in June, according to The Duggar Family Fan Blog. So now, while they might be slowing things down a little as they prepare to start their very own family, it wouldn't be surprising if they don't stay home for too long. Clearly, the young newlyweds have the itch for adventure, and hopefully they can continue to scratch it.

Really, though, the Duggars are clearly a tight-knit family, so it makes total sense that Joy-Anna and Austin would want to stay in Arkansas. And there's nothing wrong with that. The two are obviously ready to start a family, with Joy-Anna telling People "I have a lot of good memories of my mom teaching us and the quality time we spent together, and I'm really looking forward to doing that with my own children," continuing, "it's such an amazing thing to be a parent and raise children!"

And sometimes, staying close to home is the best possible decision parents can make.

