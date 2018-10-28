Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are one of the new couples on the sixth season of 90 Day Fiancé and they seem like they've already endeared themselves to the audience in a way not every couple does early on in the show. And fans are already curious as to where Kalani and Asuelu live now after 90 Day Fiancé's filming is over. It's not always easy to determine whether these couples stick together after filming is done until the season concludes.

Kalani, who is 29, met Asuelu, 23, when she was on vacation in Samoa, according to Us Weekly. Kalani actually lost her virginity to Asuelu and became pregnant with his baby, which was not exactly pleasing to her Mormon family — Us Weekly noted that her father and sister were especially not excited by the news.

So not only do Kalani and Asuelu have a lot to worry about with the whole 90 day time limit issue, but they also have a 5-month-old son, Oliver, to consider in all of this too. Every couple on the show has their challenges, but adding a baby into the mix definitely complicates things for this particular couple.

TLC on YouTube

According to TLC's descriptions of all the couples on this season of 90 Day Fiancé, Kalani lives in California and Asuelu in Samoa, at least when the show was filming. And it sounds like from both the description and the video above that Asuelu had a good job and a full life in Samoa, and Kalani has her family to think about back in the Golden State, making it even harder for either of them to live together and make it work.

But Asuelu did make it to the states on the show, so it at least looks like he and Kalani were trying to make their little family work.

TLC on YouTube

But do Kalani and Asuelu live together now? That's not totally clear. Kalani's Instagram account makes it appear that she's still around her immediate family, who seem to all be in California. But the most recent photos are mostly either promos for the show or pictures of her son, so either Asuelu is laying low, or they aren't living there together. Asuelu's Instagram account, on the other hand, is private, so no clues there unfortunately.

Kalani was raised Mormon and in a conservative family. And between that and how little Oliver is, it wouldn't surprise me if they wanted Kalani to stay pretty close by, so it's likely she's still in California. But whether Asuelu is living with her at all, or still mostly based in Samoa, is a bit of a mystery.

For what it's worth, fans seem to want things to work out between Kalani and Asuelu. But even if they have a great relationship and all sorts of support behind them (and so far, they don't seem to be super supported by all of Kalani's family members), that doesn't mean there won't be challenges or that they should definitely get married and live together at the end of the 90 day visa process.

Whether these two kids end up living together when all is said and done is one mystery fans will just have to wait and see to find out.