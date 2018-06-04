As you delve deep into the drama and romance of The Bachelorette this season, you’ll want to know every detail possible when it comes to the men vying for Becca Kufrin’s love. One of the earliest stand-out contestants was Blake Horstmann, who appeared on After The Rose and vowed to help get Becca “back on the horse” with an actual horse in tow. And his entrance by ox during the first episode branded him as a definite fan favorite. If you imagine him living on plain where the buffalo roam free, you’re probably wondering, where does Blake live?

Blake was born and raised in Bailey, Colorado and he currently works as an off-premise sales rep for the Coors Distributing Company in the greater Denver area. The 28-year-old attended Hastings College in Nebraska where he played college football for four years and then graduated with a degree in marketing and communications. He’s a Denver Broncos fan through and through, and he has plenty of Instagram posts to prove it.

So is he a good match for Becca? Well, he definitely seemed to leave an impression on her because she did end up giving him a rose the first night. Rather than being terrified of the animals he came in with, Becca was elated to see them, and even went on to call the ox “a cutie.” Sometimes stunts like this come across gimmicky, but for some reason Blake’s intentions and Becca’s subsequent reactions seemed genuine, so it looks like he had the right idea.

Paul Hebert/ABC

Blake’s Bachelorette bio describes him as a “modern romantic” who believes that people in relationships need to be “independent in order to truly love each other” and is looking for a person who could be his equal. After the heartbreak that Arie Luyendyk Jr. put Becca through on the last season of The Bachelor, all fans want is for her to find a man that appreciates her and can be honest from the get go. I think Blake’s approach to romance is a pretty honest one, so it’s definitely a good start.

Becca has stated numerous times before that she’s looking for someone that can make her laugh, and it looks like Blake has a pretty good sense of humor. When he came riding in on the ox, he coyly mentionioned to Becca that his feelings for her were “as strong as an ox”, a pun that was hilarious and purely intentional. In a combined Instagram post of his Bachelorette bio photo and a picture of the horse he brought on the show, Blake hilariously captioned:

"Yup I’m the Horse Guy. Yup you read that right my last name is Horstmann...You Can’t make this stuff up. If you want to join me on my search for love or you want to see if I make a fool of myself on national television tune in Monday May 28 on ABC. Either way I’m fine with it."

Paul Hebert/ABC

In another Instagram photo of him on the ox, Blake captioned:

"This is Buck the G-Wagon of the animal kingdom. Watch it take me 20 min to ride down the driveway tonight on @bacheloretteabc "

All that charm and humor don’t seem to be lost on Becca, and it looks like Blake is going to end up falling for her. In a sneak peek of what’s to come this season, there is a scene of Becca and Blake in a romantic embrace, with Blake whispering the words “I am falling in love with you.” Hopefully, you’ll get to see more of him this season, so don’t forget to tune in to The Bachelorette on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.