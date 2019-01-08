Despite moving abroad to get away from the ever-watchful public eye present in American tabloid culture, Lindsay Lohan is making a return to American TV this winter with Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club. The MTV series may prompt viewers to wonder about the newly minted entrepreneur: where does Lindsay Lohan live now? While her series takes place at the beachfront resort she launched in Mykonos, Greece, Lohan spent the past year splitting her time between Dubai and London.

In a December 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress revealed that she appreciated the privacy she could attain living in the Middle East. Dubai's strict laws against photography as an invasion of privacy meant that she was free from shutterbugs, despite its equally restrictive laws against women's autonomy. Lohan said of her new home in the interview:

I love living in New York, but I do love the serenity and peace that I find living in the Middle East because there are no cameras in Dubai and I can actually focus on what I want to do in life. I don’t always have to be scrutinized every second. I can have a private life and have a public life, but when I choose to. And I think that’s really important.

According to a New York Times profile pegged to the launch of Lohan Beach Club, Lohan said that she feels so safe in Dubai, she even leaves her penthouse apartment unlocked.

MTV

"It’s the safest place. It’s less demanding. America is always like, 'Go go go go go!'" she said in her New York Times interview. "I don’t have to turn on the news and see about the Kardashians. I don’t have to see anything anymore. I choose what I want to see and how I want to live."

Although she seems focused on getting her beach clubs off the ground right now, Lohan's time in London was spent laying the groundwork for a potential acting comeback. In 2014, she starred in a West End production of David Mamet's Speed-the-Plow, and last year, she had a recurring role opposite Rupert Grint on the BBC series Sick Note. She told the New York Times in June that she had several more acting projects planned globally — implying that they were outside of the United States — in the pipeline.

MTV on YouTube

As for Lohan's MTV show, it finds the former child star in Mykonos, as she supervises the staff of her first ever beach club. It's a Vanderpump Rules style reality series in which Lohan strikes out on her own as an entrepreneur, wrangling a misfit cast of rowdy, Instagram-flawless employees along the way. Lindsay Lohan's Beach House premieres Tuesday, Jan. 8 on MTV.

