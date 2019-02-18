Former the two-time All-American linebacker from Illinois State and NFL player, Colton Underwood, is so much more than this season's buff Bachelor, and his hometown roots prove it. Sure, he's looking for love with the world's eyes watching his every move. But it's where he came from that sculpted the Bachelor Nation alum into who he is today. What I'm saying is, it's important to know where in Colorado Colton's from, because if home really is where the heart is, then the final contestants may want to lean a little harder into that Colorado vibe.

Colton's originally from Indianapolis, Indiana, but Denver, and the places surrounding, is where he's called "home" in the years post-college. It's unclear where he calls home in this exact moment because taping the show takes serious time and travel commitments, and it's still not known what the outcome of his season will be. He could walk away engaged and in talks with his new fiancé about moving, or he could still be single and not totally ready to mingle whilst enjoying the scenic views of Colorado with his fam and doggos.

Of course while filming, he's traveling the world when not stationed at The Bachelor mansion in Agoura Hills, California. During Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette — in which Colton made it to the final four, aka hometowns — Colton gave Becca a tour of his beloved state, touring Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, Colorado. It's clear Colton has a special place for all things home, as you can see by creeping on his Instagram feed. When not moving and shaking across the globe, he's often seen with his dogs, family, and out and about the Colorado scene; a true homebody.

Speaking of creeping on Colton's Instagram page, he's been doing so much press for The Bachelor, it's hard to say when he's had the chance to visit home since the holidays. He seems to be a big fan of taking contemplative walks in scenic areas and Colorado is the perfect place to do just that. Whether it's a photo-op at Echo Lake Park in Mt. Evans, or taking the pups on a walk at the Chatfield State Park in Littleton, Colton's more than an outdoorsman — he's a walking billboard for Colorado, and I'm not mad about it. What's a girl gotta do to get a brochure?

Colton's other passion, aside from looking for love on TV, is helping kids fight against cystic fibrosis through his charity, Colton's Legacy Foundation which was inspired by his little cousin, Harper, who lives with CF. But the foundation's headquarters isn't in Colorado, but Washington, Illinois — where he grew up and his parents went to school. It's a family thing. To raise funds for the event, Colton often travels to different cities for this as well, sometimes recruiting fellow Bachelor and Bachelorette alums to join him (hi, Ben and Blake).

In Colton's 27 years on this planet, he's already lived in a few different places, traveled to more countries than most could dream, and has a slew of women competing for his heart. He may return to his family's Colorado home when not in the mix of press and business commitments, but based on things he's said to value most, and is looking for in a partner, it's clear Colton is an outdoorsy, big-hearted midwestern boy at heart. The question remains, will he find his counterpart by the end of this season or will it be "the most dramatic episode yet?" Either way, Colton has more than one city rooting for him and that's not a bad thing.