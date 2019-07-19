The hottest group in the nation is going on tour this fall. No, it isn't some pop star or band on Top 40 radio — it's Pinkfong, the creators behind the viral YouTube video, "Baby Shark Dance." Now, kids all across the nation can see their favorite song performed IRL. Some parents might be a little hesitant to ask one question — where is Baby Shark Live! performing? Although they won't be able to escape the ear worm in real life, the show will have kids talking about it for days.

You never forget your first concert — an experience where you got to sing your favorite songs, live in the moment, and hang out with other fans who were just as happy to see the show. But, most concerts aren't exactly family friendly, especially for the younger kiddos (ages two to six) who might be sensitive to loud sounds and standing for long periods of time. Instead of spending hundreds of dollars to see some pop star perform in an arena, parents are probably delighted to know that the makers behind "Baby Shark" are going on tour, providing the perfect first concert experience for young kids at any age.

The best thing is? The tour is headed to a lot of places. Baby Shark Live! is headed to more than 30 different cities over the next six weeks, according to Good Housekeeping.

Pinkfong! Kids' Songs & Stories on YouTube

Here is the full list of Baby Shark Live! tour dates, so parents can start their planning ASAP:

Oct. 3 — Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium — Spartanburg, SC

Oct. 4 — Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts — Orlando, FL

Oct. 5 — Straz Center — Tampa, FL

Oct. 6 — Broward Center for the Performing Arts — Fort Lauderdale, FL

Oct. 7 — Florida Theatre — Jacksonville, FL

Oct. 8 — Saenger Theatre — Pensacola, FL

Oct. 10 — HEB Center — Cedar Park, TX

Oct. 11 — Smart Financial Centre — Sugar Land, TX

Oct. 12 — Comerica Center — Frisco, TX

Oct. 13 — Mahalia Jackson Theater — New Orleans, LA

Oct. 14 — Shreveport Municipal Auditorium — Shreveport, LA

Oct. 15 — BOK Center — Tulsa, OK

Oct. 16 — Majestic Theatre — San Antonio, TX

Oct. 18 — Ikeda Theater — Mesa, AZ

Oct. 19 — Terrace Theater — Long Beach, CA

Oct. 20 — Center for the Performing Arts — San Jose, California

Oct. 23 — Eccles Theater — Salt Lake City, UT

Oct. 24 — Paramount Theatre — Denver, CO

Oct. 26 — Stifel Theatre — Saint Louis, MO

Oct. 27 — Clowes Memorial Hall — Indianapolis, IN

Oct. 29 — Des Moines Civic Center — Des Moines, IA

Oct. 30 — State Theatre — Minneapolis, MN

Nov. 1 — Riverside Theatre — Milwaukee, WI

Nov. 2 — Rosemont Theater — Rosemont, IL

Nov. 3 — Fox Theatre — Detroit, MI

Nov. 4 — Byham Theater — Pittsburgh, PA

Nov. 5 — Santander Performing Arts Center — Reading, PA

Nov. 6 — The Bushnell Performing Arts Center — Hartford, CT

Nov. 7 — Tilles Center — Brookville, NY

Nov. 8 — Kings Theatre — Brooklyn, NY

Nov. 9 — Emerson Colonial Theatre — Boston, MA

Nov. 10 — Academy of Music — Philadelphia, PA

They weren't joking about bringing the "Baby Shark" experience to cities across the nation — that is a lot of tour dates and a lot of very excited screaming kids. The great news is, pre-sale tickets are on sale now on the tour's website so parents can reserve their seats for what will surely be a very exciting experience.

Pinkfong! Kids' Songs & Stories on YouTube

And let's just say, Baby Shark Live! will be an experience unlike any other. The show is going to be a "fully immersive" musical experience, according to People, hosted by the baby shark himself and his friend, the fox, Pinkfong. The duo will lead guests through their signature hit as well as original and classic songs that kids love. And it's going to be a brand new way for kids to fall in love with their favorite song, according to a press release from the show.

"We are really excited to be partnering with Pinkfong to bring a live version of their viral sensation, Baby Shark, throughout the U.S. and Canada," Stephen Shaw, co-president of Round Room Live and lead producer and promoter for the tour said in a statement. "Baby Shark Live is a world class children's brand that transfers naturally to the live stage, and we can't wait to delight fans with this fun and engaging experience."

There's a reason why this tour will go over so well with kids — "Baby Shark" is a certified smash. The song debuted on the Billboard charts earlier this year and currently has more than 3 billion views on YouTube. To say that kids love this song is an understatement. So, to watch the song performed in person will make it so much better.

But, anyone who has questions about the show should visit Baby Shark Live!'s website for more information. Needless to say, this show will be one the hottest concerts of the season — and your little ones will be even more entertained IRL than they already are by watching the YouTube video for their 200th time.