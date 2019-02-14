Fans of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals were thrilled to see some of their favorite characters return on CW’s spin-off series Legacies. TVD’s Alaric Saltzman and his twin daughters, Josie and Lizzie are central to the show, but their vampire mom is only mentioned in passing. So where is Caroline on Legacies, and will fans ever get to see her return?

Caroline is apparently in Europe, far away from Mystic Falls and The Salvatore School that her daughters attend. While Josie and Lizzie think she is out on school-related recruiting missions, Alaric revealed that she is out trying to find a way to save the twins from their Gemini Coven curse.

There’s no confirmation that she will appear on the show anytime soon, but showrunner Julie Plec told Entertainment Weekly that she’s left the door open for Caroline’s return. “Alaric knows [Caroline is] actually off doing other things that have to do with the long-term survival of their daughters,” said Plec. “So the mystery of, where is Caroline, why isn’t she coming home for their birthday, that kind of thing is gonna be part of our story in the hopes that one day we’ll be able to have her walk through the doors as well.”

So exactly what is the Gemini Coven curse? Well, on TVD, Alaric fell in love with a witch named Jo (she returned in Episode 6) who was a twin born to the Gemini Coven. She revealed that any twins born in the coven have to complete a “Merge” on their twenty-second birthday, which means one twin syphens all the power from the other and kills them. On Alaric and Jo’s wedding day, while Jo was pregnant with Josie and Lizzie, her twin brother, Kai killed her so he could become leader of the coven. A witch attending the ceremony realized that the babies would die if she didn’t do something, so she magically transferred them to Caroline’s (a vampire) womb.

So while Caroline isn’t the twins biological mother, she did give birth to them, and she raised them like her own, with Alaric by her side. Now that Josie and Lizzie are getting closer to their twenty-second birthday, she is doing everything she can to find a way to around The Merge. When Alaric last spoke to Caroline on the phone in Episode 10, he asked her if she found any leads, and then tells her that they need to keep at it until they find a solution.

So far, Caroline and Alaric have kept The Merge a secret from the twins. But in Episode 10, when the Jinni shows Lizzie a reality where she killed Josie, Alaric tells Lizzie about The Merge, When Lizzie finds a loophole to come back to her reality, the Jinni warns her that some of her memories may remain dormant in her mind, like a feeling, rather than a memory. Does this mean she’ll find out about The Merge and try to kill Josie for real? Well, if you’re a fan of TVD, you know that there’s no way Caroline is going to let anything bad happen to her daughters. She’ll do whatever it takes to save them from their curse, even if that means giving up time with her family to travel the world and find a solution.

New episodes of Legacies air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.