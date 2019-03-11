Welp, the long-awaited fence jump finally happened on The Bachelor and it was all because of Cassie. The episode was an emotional roller coaster with talks of virginity loss, potential futures, and that awkward moment when Colton told Cassie her father did not, in fact, give his blessing (which is what sent her into a tailspin of confusion). Cassie was the clear frontrunner for Colton's heart, so after she self-eliminated fans became desperate to know where is Cassie now if not nestled in the safety of Colton's massive biceps.

As the Huntington Beach native couldn't get past her dad's lack of approval and her own uncertainty that she could get "there" with Colton ("there" being love) Cassie left in a classic Bachelor escape vehicle and was never seen again. Joking. She was shown sobbing in the backseat of the car while driving away (as is tradition) but if I was a betting woman I'd say she's on her way to over it by now.

If you spend enough time perusing Cassie's social media accounts (in the least creepy way possible), she seems to have returned to California where she's surrounded by the most important people in her life — her family. Obviously she can't spoil anything Bachelor-related in her pictures or posts unfortunately.

At 23-years old, Cassie's only gotten started pursuing her career as a speech pathologist working towards her graduate degree to become licensed, so it's to be assumed she went home and back to work — like the rest of us who have bills to pay.

If you'll remember, The Bachelor isn't her first stint at reality TV. The Young Once star cut her teeth in showbiz by letting a camera crew follow her and others at Biola University. Most notably, the show touched on Cassie's on-again-off-again relationship with former boyfriend, Caelan Tiongson. It remains to be seen if Colton pursues Cassie off-screen, if Cassie and Caelynn reunite, or if none of this is correct and she's off focusing on herself, minus the complicated love stuff. Surely all will be revealed once the finale hits the airwaves and Bachelor Nation can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

If nothing else, Cassie seems to be happy with her decisions. Recently, Cassie posted a video on Instagram saying, "Colton told me that he was falling in love with me. That's something that I don't want to rush myself into saying. Now I get the time to really explore that, and really figure out my feelings."

Until this season of The Bachelor officially wraps up it'll be hard to keep track of where Cassie is and what she's up to. Any other indication would spoil what happens with Colton and ratings are kind of important to networks. In the meantime, talk amongst yourselves about that gazelle-like fence jump. Because it finally happened, and though there's no word on Cassie just yet, that's something to celebrate.

But whether Cassie winds up with Colton, looking for love on Paradise, or out of the public eye altogether, I wish Cassie nothing but the best.