The setting of any movie provides a necessary backdrop for the plot and characters. Sometimes the setting becomes its own character you fall in love with. You may even find yourself not loving a movie if it's sense of place isn't clearly defined, or isn't enough of a central part of the story itself. So, with all of Hallmark's movies airing and all this talk of location, where is Entertaining Christmas set?

If you were to watch, re-watch, and obsessively scour the promo video of Entertaining Christmas, you'd see the brief scene that shows a town welcome sign for Cedar Falls, Vermont. It sounds like a darling little town for all things Christmas, right? Well, yes — but only in the realm of fiction. I hate to be the one to break it to you, dear Hallmark movie lovers, but Cedar Falls, Vermont isn't an actual place you can adventure to. Sorry, friends. If you're interested in traveling to A Cedar Falls-type of situation, you have a few options to look at. Though, none of them will appear in Entertaining Christmas, FYI.

According to the Us Geo Targit website, there are currently four places that take the namesake of Cedar Falls — none of which are in Vermont. The most famous Cedar Falls is in the heart of Iowa and was created in the 1850s and it began with the name Sturgis Falls after one of the first permanent residents, William Sturgis. Cedar Falls Tourism said, John and Dempsey Overman and John Barrick bought the town and renamed it to Cedar Falls. As for the other cities with the same town name, there's one in North Carolina, Washington, and Wisconsin. You have four solid Cedar Falls cities to admire and a little history along with it. Don't say I never gave you anything.

It stings a little to know Entertaining Christmas isn't actually set in Cedar Falls, Vermont, but it sounds charming enough. The movie itself stars Jodie Sweetin and Brendan Fehr. Sweetin plays Candace — the daughter of perfectionist cookbook author, epic crafter, and TV personality, Claire. The more Claire thinks about retirement life, the more she wishes to get Candace ready to fulfill the roles Claire seamlessly does. There's only one problem: Candace isn't good at cooking, crafting, or anything Claire mastered. But, Candace gets her chance to prove she can do it all when a young girl posts a video asking for Claire's help. Her military father is coming home and she wants to make it epic. Why not call in the experts? Candace is sent instead and does her best at trying to fill her mom's impressive shoes, but it's more challenging than she initially thought. Isn't that always the case? Sigh.

When Hallmark gives you as many good original movies as Entertaining Christmas, it's hard to nitpick at the locations not being real, existing places you can cyber-stalk. With good writing, characters, and plot, Cedar Falls, Vermont should make you feel like you're right at home. That's what every movie should do — real and fake settings alike.

Entertaining Christmas airs on The Hallmark Channel Saturday, Dec. 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

