Fans of the Duggar family and Counting On certainly know that Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo had their first baby this summer. They've happily shared photos of life with their baby girl in their home of Laredo, Texas — a place far away from Jinger's super-sized family in Arkansas. But where is Jeremy Vuolo actually from? Is he also far away from his family?

Jeremy, a former professional soccer player before becoming a pastor of a church in Laredo, Texas, was actually born in Pennsylvania, according to his Facebook page. And while most fans know that the Vuolos had their first child, baby girl Felicity Nicole, on July 19, as Good Housekeeping reported, not every Duggar expert knows a lot of details about the new dad.

On the couple's website, Jeremy shared that he attended college in New York and played professional soccer before retiring to focus on his ministry studies. Now, he is a pastor at Grace Community Church in Laredo, as confirmed by his Facebook and the church's website.

The Vuolos, who have documented their journey together both on social media and the show, seem to have taken to parenthood super-naturally; baby "Lissy" seems to be thriving and the young family has been recently enjoying a visit from Jeremy's family, as they've both shared on Instagram.

Jeremy's mom, Diana — who said on a new video posted on his Facebook page that she was sad to leave "Grandma" duties behind and return to her home in Philadelphia — is active in a nonprofit that Jeremy and Jinger are helping to promote called SWAN, a Pennsylvania-based organization his mother helped found for at-risk kids. So it's easy to see where the Vuolos' interest in community and giving back came from.

Jeremy actually originally entered Jinger's world through a church friendship with Ben and Jessa Seewald in 2015, as he shared on the couple's website. The Seewalds introduced Jeremy to the Duggar clan as a whole, and from there, Jeremy got to know Jinger along with the rest of her family, waiting until he was sure of his feelings to ask for permission to formally "court" her. The two even shared their plans not to kiss or engage in physical intimacy before marriage with her dad, Jim Bob, as Us Weekly reported.

After Jeremy proposed on a New York City rooftop, as Us Weekly added, the two were married in 2016, with Jinger moving from Arkansas to Texas to be with Jeremy, as noted by the magazine.

Now that they're married with a baby girl, the adorable couple has also added a kitten named Jacob, as Jeremy recently shared on Instagram.

Jinger, for her part, seems to be doing well, too, although In Touch Weekly reported that she recently deleted the comments section on her Instagram account after getting mommy-shamed for posting a pic of baby Felicity in a bow and a car seat, which users said could be a suffocation hazard (the bow or the car seat?).

In a video posted on TLC to welcome the baby, as Good Housekeeping reported, the couple went on to reveal how they came up with the name:

"We went for Nicole because that’s Jinger’s middle name and a way to honor her,” Jeremy said in the video. "Felicity really describes supreme joy and the joy that we have in this little one and the joy that we pray she would have throughout life."

“It’s incredible being first-time parents," Jinger added in the same video. "It’s something that you think about and dream about... But when it’s actually here, I think the reality hits you and it’s just the sweetest thing in the whole world."

While Jinger and Jeremy hail from different parts of the country, it's certainly sweet to witness their beautiful life together with baby Felicity in Texas.