Throughout the latter part of 1993 and January 1994, Virginia resident Lorena Bobbitt stood trial for "malicious wounding" after she cut off her husband, John Wayne Bobbitt's, penis while he slept. The case skyrocketed to the forefront of national news. Now that 25 years have passed, some people want to know where Lorena Bobbitt is today. The Amazon Prime docu-series, Lorena, answers this question and covers the years of domestic abuse Lorena alleges she endured at the hands of John.

Many millennials probably don't remember the news events that followed after Lorena admitted to severing John's penis on the night of June 23, 1993, after he allegedly raped her. I was months away from my fourth birthday, for instance, and I have no recollection of this case. But if you were an adult during this time, you probably remember Lorena's arrest due the unique circumstances preceding it. It's not every day, after all, that a woman admits to cutting off her husband's penis, driving away with it, and then disposing of it in a field.

Lorena's case, however, isn't just about John's penis. It's about the abuse she allegedly endured during their six-year marriage, which was discussed during trial and ultimately led to her acquittal by reason of temporary insanity, as reported by The New York Times. The documentary also covers what Lorena is doing now, and how the media represented (or misrepresented) her story. Radio host Howard Stern, for example, was a big supporter of John and reportedly made derogatory remarks about Lorena, according to Variety.

Amazon Prime Video on YouTube

To give a brief overview of the allegations addressed in the movie, Lorena — who now goes by her maiden name, Gallo, instead of Bobbitt — accused John of emotional and physical abuse during her marriage. She also talks about the alleged rape, a moment Variety referred to as "gut-wrenching." And in a conversation with Rolling Stone in June 2018, Lorena addressed her trauma, stating: “It was survival. Life and death. I was fearing for my life.”

John's representative did not immediately respond to Romper’s request for comment.

Today, Lorena runs Lorena's Red Wagon, "a foundation that raises money for victims of domestic abuse and their children," according to NBC News. “I realized I may as well make a good thing out of a bad thing,” Lorena said about the charity founded in 2007, according to HuffPost.

As for Lorena's personal life, she shares a 13-year-old daughter with her longtime boyfriend, according to NBC News. Lorena's daughter has seen Lorena, an experience that has brought them closer together. "She said, 'Mom, I didn't realize how strong you are.' And I melt," Lorena told TODAY. "My heart just, you know, melt."

TODAY on YouTube

Now that years have passed since Lorena's highly-publicized trial, executive producer Jordan Peele (Get Out, BlacKkKlansman) hopes the documentary will shed more light on the story.

"When we hear the name 'Bobbitt,' we think of one of the most sensational incidents to ever be catapulted into a full-blown media spectacle," he said in a statement, according to ABC News. "With this project, Lorena has a platform to tell her truth as well as engage in a critical conversation about gender dynamics, abuse and her demand for justice. This is Lorena's story, and we're honored to help her tell it."

Although the past can't be undone, public perception about Lorena and her story can be changed. Here's to hoping Lorena's plight will receive the respect it deserves this time.