Where Is Morgan Going On 'The Walking Dead'? His Journey Isn't Over Yet

Morgan had struggled to acclimate to the post-apocalyptic world of The Walking Dead for years, exiting the series and then reappearing numerous times throughout its run. In "Monsters," he left once again after being overwhelmed with the choices he faced. But where is Morgan going on The Walking Dead? His future on the show seems uncertain at the moment, but must be leading somewhere.

In "Monsters," Morgan was accompanying Jesus and Tara as they transported their Savior hostages to the Hilltop. Morgan and Tara were on Team Kill Them All, which was a fair enough reaction considering all the horrors the Saviors had inflicted on nearly everyone who crossed their path. Jesus, however, was interested in a less violent solution. He and Morgan eventually came to blows, though it seemed like Morgan was a little out of it during their fight, almost as though he wasn't quite in his right mind. Morgan decided that while his bloodthirsty urges weren't right, they weren't wrong either — but it also wasn't a good idea for him to be in the middle of the battle.

Morgan walked off into the woods after that and he didn't appear to be with Jesus and Tara when they met up with Maggie later. But there was no way to know where Morgan went.

Morgan: I don't kill. Everyone: Dammit, just kill people. Morgan: OK I'll kill now. Everyone: We don't just kill people. #TheWalkingDead — Imaan Khan (@Skyttlesnbits) November 6, 2017

