It's no secret why fans were worried about Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards. After entering rehab for drug addiction in May 2017, the reality star went back to treatment for 90 days in September. Now that the program is over, it's fair to wonder where Ryan is post-TMOG.

Ryan's first stint in rehab was a bit brief, to put it mildly. The dad-of-two "graduated early" (his wife Mackenzie Edwards' words, not mine) from the program after 30 days, leading some fans to speculate that he wasn't taking his sobriety seriously. It was a reasonable concern given that Ryan was allegedly spending $10,000 a week on drugs, according to People.

After some dramatic ups and downs post-rehab, Ryan went to an in-patient facility for 90 days.

“It was about to spiral bad,” Mackenzie said about the situation, according to People. “Right before he left he said his kids deserve to have the healthiest dad. What better time to go than now?”

Edwards checked into the program in September, meaning that he missed the birth of his second son, Jagger, who was born in October.

“If I did not love Ryan I would call him the most selfish a** ever for missing this,” Mackenzie shared about the disappointment, according to Cafe Mom. “[But] if he’s going to miss [the baby] being born but be healthy forever, what more could I ask for?”

Speaking of being "healthy," it looks like Ryan is doing great these days. The dad recently appeared in a Christmas photo with Mackenzie, Jagger, and his stepson, 3-year-old Hudson.

In the pic, a smiling Ryan cradles Jagger in his arms, and fans can't help but gush about his seemingly health appearance.

"My god Ryan looks good," someone commented on Mackenzie's Instagram post.

Another person added: "Ryan looks awesome! I’m so Happy for you all!"

"Ryan looks 10 times better and 100% Healthy and Happy!" a fan wrote.

"So happy to see his progress. He looks healthy for the first time ever," one fan penned.

In TMOG's finale Monday night, Ryan's ex and Bentley's mom — Maci Bookout — meets up with his parents Jen and Larry Edwards to discuss his recent changes.

Jen tells Maci that Ryan is sorry for some of things he did, and that he's hopeful about rebuilding their co-parenting relationship.

The conversation then took a somewhat depressing turn, as Larry pointed out that Ryan feels like Bentley's uncle instead of his dad.

It's not clear if Ryan has spent time with Bentley since leaving rehab for the second time, but it sounds like he wants to rebuild that bond sooner than later.

As for Maci? She has always been supportive of Ryan's sobriety and well-being. Maci's mature attitude about the situation has led Bentley and Ryan to reach a healthier point in their relationship. She told Us Weekly:

Bentley has gotten older and is kind of understanding a little bit more about what’s going on. I don’t want to say they’ve gotten closer, but I think that it’s gotten healthier only because I think it relieves some of the pressure from each of them. Bentley was a child, like, wondering what’s really going on. I think if the right steps are taken from here, then it will end up good.

Fingers crossed Ryan is doing well at the moment and that he'll make a full recovery. The dad has a lot of people depending on him, after all.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.